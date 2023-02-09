ANGLETON
Dr. Anthony Scott Rogers has been a respected physician for about four decades, but in some ways, he’s still the odd man out.
In a family full of musicians, including one that teaches guitar at a Nashville university and another whose band won a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album, he’s the black sheep for going into medicine, Rogers said with a laugh.
Rogers moved to Texas from eastern Tennessee while in high school. Most of his family has slowly made their way back toward the Volunteer State, but he’s become an Angleton fixture, having decided while a medical student it was a nice area to stick around.
“I actually started coming down to Angleton in late 1983-84, kind of moonlighting with some of the older docs that were here in town and a little bit in the ER. It seemed like a good fit to come on down and finish my training,” Rogers said. Since then, he’s been both a general practitioner and a resident.
“I always felt like with the type of practice I wanted to do, I wanted to be part of the community,” he said.
But while he’s been practicing as a doctor for nearly 40 years, he’s been practicing on the guitar for longer. Now he’s about to yet again pick up his acoustic to regale a full house with a folk-rock inspired performance for the benefit of the hospital.
Rogers has been performing his annual “Valentine’s Day” concert since 1992, saying that the event started with what he described as a coffee-house vibe. Since then, its given him a chance to play with his bandmates, friends and family in front of appreciative crowds.
“First concerts I ever played with my sons were this show, both my sisters have played in it at times and came down from Tennessee, my brother — I couldn’t get any of those folks down this year but one of my sons that still lives here is going to do percussion with me on a couple of numbers,” Rogers said.
Additionally, there will be other local talents scheduled to perform as part of the evening’s entertainment in an array of soloists and duos, including Thomas Harris of Brazoria County’s The Keepers.
Also in the mix are the trio he plays in, The Lizzerds, comprised of Rogers, fellow guitarist Bruce Branch and vocalist Liz Sardelich, who will wrap up the night.
Rogers refers to the modern day event as having a “Texas coffee-house” feel — somewhere between a coffee house and a roadhouse.
“Texas music is just kind of Texas music. It’s kind of hard to label it as country, rock or folk, in my opinion,” he said.
The response to the concert has waxed and waned over the years, according to Rogers, but it’s kept going and given a considerable amount of funds for the UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Auxiliary.
“It’s always been sort of involved with the Auxiliary. It was a venue for a little bit of fundraising. We didn’t really hit that too hard. Mainly it’s been kind of a fun event, but we always had donations for the event and sometimes we did pretty good,” Rogers said. “I know there were times we made $3,000 or $4,000 — and sometimes we made $300 or $400. It didn’t matter, we were just having the event.”
The amounts may have varied but they’ve gone toward much-needed equipment purchases over the years.
Things that have been consistent over all that time are the presence of Rogers and one piece of music he’s continually brought back.
“There’s one song that I’ve played every year, all 30 times, and that’s a John Prine song called ‘Hello in There.’ It’s a song about the transition of life for elderly people, when their families are no longer around, and the loneliness they feel and how we should offer them some hope and encouragement,” Rogers said.
Prine, a celebrated singer-songwriter of the country folk scene, was lost to Covid in 2020 and Rogers has continued to cover his song both for his own enjoyment and by request from hospital employees.
Rogers doesn’t plan on quitting music or medicine anytime soon.
“I like to stay active and I want to keep practicing a few more years. I think it’s nice to have music that really is good for the other half of my head and breaks away from the medicine world,” he said.
The concert, which is sold out, will be at 7 p.m Friday at the FUMC Family Life Center, 219 N. Arcola St.
