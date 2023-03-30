CLUTE
The Dow Chemical Co. diamond is prominently displayed on the outside of the Brazoswood CTE Center, but it is on the inside where its impact is best seen.
Brazosport ISD recognized the petrochemical giant’s $2.5 million gift to the major giving campaign to support the Career and Technical Education programs by announcing Wednesday that Dow would be an official STEM Lab sponsor.
The plaque presented Fernando Signorini, Dow vice president of U.S Gulf Coast Operations and site director of Texas Operations, also acknowledged the company’s support for the SystemGo rocketry program and Project Lead the Way, which correlates STEM programs with career readiness.
“The best return on investment for the future is investing in our students. We know that education changes the trajectory of students’ lives,” Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said. “The vision of Brazosport ISD is ‘Setting the Standard for Educational Excellence.’ Our mission is to graduate each student to be future-ready. The engaging opportunities provided to our students in this CTE center truly show that our vision and mission aren’t just words on a website or poster.”
By developing a ready workforce, the CTE facility is going to provide countless opportunities for students and teachers to take learning to the next level, officials said. Dow supports Brazosport ISD’s mission to provide quality educational facilities with its contribution to the major giving campaign, which accounted for half of its initial $5 million goal.
“It’s really amazing what these kids have here, and we’re grateful,” district Public Relations Administrator Karla Christman said.
This new center offers high-interest courses with industry-based certifications and pathways. It also has student clubs and organizations associated with them that build connections to the program.
The CTE Center offers programs including robotics, rocketry, dental assistant, cybersecurity, welding and culinary arts. The skills students are learning are transferable to real life, Brazosport ISD Education Foundation Executive Director Jessie Jennings said.
Following the presentation in the STEM room, the attendees toured the CTE facilities, including the robotics and rocket engineering rooms.
Robotics teacher Corbi Weiss described the benefits of the Project Lead the Way program, saying participating students have a leg up in their desired fields and can walk away with important life skills.
Envision a hands-on learning environment that inspires your students and teachers to believe in their abilities, empowers them to reimagine their potential and prepares them to bring their dreams to life, and you’ve got Project Lead the Way, she said.
Last year, the robotics students used their skills in computer programing and design to create a functional solar-powered car.
“They’re really learning some transferable skills from this program that will take them a long way,” Christman said.
Right next door is the rocket engineering classroom, where Texas 2023 Secondary Teacher of the Year Chris McLeod manages his rocketeers.
The Goddard Rocket Team set a new world record for High School Student Researched and Designed Hybrid Rockets last summer at the U.S. Army’s White Sand Missile Range in New Mexico. McLeod’s team of 21 students from his Rocketry III class launched their HORIZON 1 rocket to 45,482 feet, breaking the sound barrier and beating the previous altitude record by 9,382 feet.
Many of those students have graduated, but this year’s junior engineers are hard at work, learning and preparing for their next launch day in about five weeks.
“The first few years, you struggle a bit, but you take what you lean into the next year and build on that,” said senior Elias Gomez, an epoxy specialist.
For the past 12 years, the SystemsGo rocket program has allowed students to use all their knowledge in math, science and engineering to send these metal machines sky high. SystemsGo’s goal is to promote engineering studies and research, develop workforce skills, and encourage students to enter academic and career paths in STEM fields that lead to careers in the engineering industries.
