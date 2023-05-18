LAKE JACKSON
A half-dozen Brazosport ISD students with physical or cognitive impairments welcomed the opportunity to put their abilities in the spotlight this week, showing their challenges are not a barrier to being great workers.
The six students received certificates of completion in a ceremony Tuesday night from Dow Project SEARCH, and initiative that provides students with special needs an opportunity to acquire practical experience and develop crucial job skills through internships. The students explore various career paths, receive mentorship and gain confidence in their abilities while preparing them for future employment and to be self-sufficient members of the workforce.
This year’s Project SEARCH class included Jaden Davenport, Corinne Maseda, Matthew Riojas, Matt Strong, Jacob Stanfield and Joseph Young. They rotated through various departments at Dow in Freeport and Lake Jackson, undergoing training and learning new skills.
Davenport arrived at the program with many special interests and the workplaces he was interested in working. He is a quick learner and an efficient worker with a great attitude and a big smile, he is ready for whatever job he decides to go for.
He started his first rotation at property management before moving to The Happy Bean Project and the Brazoria County Dream Center. He is ready to seek out a job on his own, he said.
“I’ve learned a lot of new skills here that I hope to use at my new job,” Davenport said.
Maseda has a very lively and outgoing personality, giving her all to the work and making her mentors sad to see her go, Project SEARCH instructor John Salzman said. She assisted at the mailroom, Pack Studios and health services, completing any tasks that were given to her, he said.
Young consistently demonstrated the qualities necessary for a successful professional career and displayed valuable employability skills throughout his diverse work rotations, Salzman said. His dedication to his responsibilities and commitment to completing tasks diligently were evident in all his endeavors, the instructor said.
Young’s mother, Angela Davis, expressed her gratitude to PROJECT Search and her pride in her son.
“He’s gonna be OK. He’s gonna do good,” she said.
Riojas arrived into this program unsure of himself but has since then grown a lot within the year, Salzman said. He helped at the Dow A.P. Beutel Building, health services and Pack Studios with data entry tasks that he quickly learned and completed in a dependable manner, Salzman said.
“We went through a lot of ups and down and being unsure about what our next rotation could be,” Riojas said. “We continued to learn a lot throughout it.”
Strong consistently showcased his exceptional data entry skills and a remarkable ability to adapt swiftly to various work rotations, according to his mentors. Whether assigned to Dow Health Services, property management or the Brazoria County Dream Center, he approached each task with efficiency and proficiency, Salzman said.
Stanfield approached Project SEARCH with an eagerness to acquire new knowledge and skills within the program. He consistently exhibits a strong work ethic, always seeking ways to remain engaged during his rotations and has developed a commendable level of diligence in completing assigned tasks, Salzman said.
Dow’s goal is to provide a supportive and inclusive environment, foster an atmosphere of growth and learning for the students, who honed their skills in communication, problem-solving, teamwork and adaptability. Stories of their successes put tears in the eyes of many in the audience.
“One of the things we like to do is to get to know the interns and see what they want to do after this,” Dow Disability Employment Network representative Elva Guzman-Damian said. “It really is like family here.”
Their commitment to inclusive education and empowering students with disabilities is not a singular effort, disability network representative and Business Liaison Kevin Anderson said.
“With this graduation, we not only wanted to celebrate the students, but we wanted to show the parents of younger kids with disabilities that we are here an ready for them,” Anderson said.
As these students begin their next journeys, they carry with them the skills, knowledge and determination gained through the Dow Project SEARCH internship.
“Making a difference in the world that people didn’t think you could make is what this what this internship is all about,” Anderson said.
