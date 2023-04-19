LAKE JACKSON — The city is slowly shifting its focus away from downtown revitalization to other areas of need in the city.
City Engineer Sal Aguirre gave an update on the downtown project as it winds toward its conclusion before the council voted to accept a bid for a new street project for Canna Lane.
The electrical lights are going up and the primary work is concentrated on North Parking Place, he said.
CenterPoint has not addressed the pedestrian lights, and Aguirre says he is unsure when they will get to it.
The city awarded a contract of up to $177,000 to Matula & Matula Construction to oversee improvement to the mulch site streets. The contract includes a 15 percent contingency allowance and materials soil testing.
The company estimates the project will take about 75 days and that the site will be closed for about two months, Aguirre said.
The project includes the reconstruction of the current road servicing the city’s mulch drop-off and processing site as well as the Citizen Convenience Center and the Gulf Coast Public Transit Center on Canna Lane, according to the agenda packet.
“This road was never properly designed for the loading condition that has evolved since its unplanned setup,” according to the agenda. “The heavy transport equipment that has grown due to the consistent storm clean up as well as increased vegetation disposal in the community required that this road be reconstructed to a higher loading design and to lower the recurrent annual maintenance cost.”
In other business, the Keep Lake Jackson Beautiful Commission has earned the Governor’s Achievement Award, Councilwoman Rhonda Seth said.
“The really exciting part is the KLJB actually has won this award 14 times, which is more than any other city in the state,” Seth said. “As a result, the city will receive $210,000 from TxDot for landscaping the state’s right of way.”
Residents may notice an increase in planting and landscaping along the state highway, Seth said.
The Commission is in the planning stages and have not determined exactly how the funds will be utilized, but the work will be completed along either Highway 288, Highway 332 or FM 2004, Commission Chairperson Amy Tatso said.
“These guys work really hard,” Seth said.
Gayla Murphy is assistant managing editor for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0155.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.