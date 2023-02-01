FREEPORT — Members of the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Freeport Economic Development Corp. and the Main Street Advisory Board used a joint meeting on downtown revitalization to separate their real differences from the perceived ones.
One of the large points of contention remained the Main Street Advisory Board’s position on first-floor residences in buildings within the downtown district. The subject has come up before the City Council and Planning and Zoning before, leading to a desire to get on the same page.
The Main Street board indicated in general, the Main Street Commission, of which it’s a part, tends to be against the idea of first-floor residences within a commercial district. If there is residential use, it should be limited to the rear or second floor and above of buildings within that space, board members argued. They did say, however, that there is room for compromise.
“Just as a beginning compromise, just to get this started, I did the research,” Main Street Board Chairwoman Margaret McMahan said. “I put out questions to all 85 Main Street managers. I got back 21 or 22 responses. Of course, every city is different with their visions. No two cities are going to be the same.”
The responses mainly reflected a desire to keep commercial and residential separate if possible, due to a desire for uninterrupted storefronts facilitate commercial traffic and issues which can come up with waste collection.
The meeting opened with a presentation from Freeport Main Street Coordinator Ana Silbas, who explained most of the cities in the Main Street Commission program follow a three-step process toward successfully turning a downtown area into a thriving community hub.
Freeport is still in the first — the catalyst phase. The expectations are for the catalyst phase to be followed by an influx of business and tourism and management, when a city seeks to maintain what they’ve built and keep it at a high level.
Among the things listed as necessary for reaching growth is the achievement of highly visible projects, brought about through development in organizations, partnerships, a volunteer base and basic management skills.
“I just want to say that economic development and historic preservation, although they’re two different things, they go together in having a successful revitalization of our downtown area,” Silbas said.
Silbas used the city of Elgin as an example of the kind of model Freeport could follow with multiple types of districting within a small area.
Freeport Economic Development Corp. Attorney Chris Duncan addressed the choice of Elgin, citing Denton and Galveston as being “award-winning” cities that do not restrict residential use on their main streets. He also brought up the walkability factor of those cities.
Silbas indicated he did have a point with regards to foot traffic.
“The goal of having a Main Street community is for it to be pedestrian friendly, walkable with green spaces, as well,” she said.
However, Duncan’s examples are vastly different from Freeport —Denton is a college town and Galveston is a much larger community. Freeport would need to be handled differently than possibly any other community due to its unique strengths, those in attendance agreed.
In regards to using downtown properties for residential use and the term “second-floor residential” being used when there was a lack of multi-floor buildings downtown, a resident asked if there was going to be a push to eliminate all such use from the downtown area.
City Manager Tim Kelty said there was not a desire to drive out residents and indicated they weren’t just talking about existing buildings, but future use, especially where buildings had been torn down.
“Those areas are ideal for redevelopment and ideally you want those to develop as multi-story buildings with residential on the upper floors and commercial on the first floor,” Kelty said.
Pointing out the, at times, diametrically opposed goals of the gathered groups, Councilman Jeff Peña said that as a downtown property owner with “skin in the game,” he would like if he and other owners were asked about what direction the downtown should be taking and hoped others would step into vacancies on the Main Street Board.
“I don’t just live downtown, I invest downtown,” Peña said. “I would highly encourage all the homeowners and property owners and business owners to be a part of that.”
He also suggested having architects, Realtors and financiers involved.
“I think we’re hearing the roots of a compromise,” EDC Director Robert P. Johnson said.
Johnson drew upon his experience in the Main Street program and his time advising cities from Austin in how they could preserve their historic downtown areas to tell the gathered committee members about pitfalls that he hoped to avoid.
“What worries me, along with the conversation we are having, is that we are completely open through the lack of design guidelines to have folks do something wildly inappropriate with a building design-wise or even tear down that building or even tear down a building that doesn’t need to be torn down,” he said. “In our discussions of zoning and housing, let’s not forget exactly why we’re in the program in the first place, which is historic preservation.”
While he’s had opportunities to purchase property in downtown Freeport, Ronny Martin, the owner of Grapevine Gifts in Lake Jackson, said he decided against it in part because of a lack of action from city leadership.
“Don’t leave it just to us and then complain when we try to do something, because the biggest complaint I’ve had with this board and why I’ve stepped back so long is because it hasn’t gone anywhere for as long as I’ve known it to be here, which is about 20 years,” Martin said. “All we do is talk while the buildings are falling down.”
The meeting did not result in any decisions, but there was a very wide consensus that more joint sessions would be productive as the city continues to determine which direction to turn when it comes to the downtown area.
