John Richers climbs into his new pickup and begins the rounds, checking on water flow management projects in the Brazoria County Drainage District 11, which covers the west end of the county from the coast through Jones Creek, Brazoria, Sweeny and all the way up to Damon.
He’s already put more than 700 miles on the truck which is just a few weeks old, but Richers, at 84 years old, isn’t slowing down or taking much time off.
He’s responsible for Section 1, which is in the middle of the district and covers small, rural communities such as Mims, Magnolia, Old Ocean and Sweeny. The population density may be small, but the amount of water flowing across the land, looking for an easy exit to the Gulf, is immense.
The latest project Richers is checking on was finished in December — reworking a ditch that flows into the San Bernard River off FM 1459, better known as Boy Scout Road.
John Damon, drainage director for Section 2, said, “We’re doing this work in the middle of winter. So, we worked Saturdays and Sundays, holidays, had to work during Christmas because we had a small window. It’s really an amazing feat that the contractors were able to get all this done in the window that they had.”
The work Damon and Richers are referring to is the restoration and stabilization of a ditch that runs under FM 1459 and into the San Bernard River. The old culverts were undersized, and when Hurricane Harvey dumped massive amounts of rain here in 2017, the result was a washout of a massive amount of dirt into the river.
“As a result, it just ate this ditch out. They washed this whole high bank of the Bernard River out,” Richers said. The incredible rainfall, combined with the too-small culverts and a steep, deep ditch combined to cause the high bank of the San Bernard near the ditch to wash into the river.
“It dammed off the San Bernard for two days,” Richers said.
The $275,000 project to rework the ditch included filling in 8 feet of the ditch, creating a new base for it and laying three 60-inch by 120-foot PVC culverts. The Water Research Foundation reports that properly designed and installed PVC pipes should last 100 years.
Richers said the landowner allowed the drainage district to dig a pond on the property and that dirt was used for the ditch fill. He said that kindness saved taxpayers $130,000.
The next project is to work with the city of Sweeny to improve drainage on Stevenson’s Slough which runs through the middle of town. Sweeny City Council signed an interlocal agreement at its regular meeting Jan. 17 with Drainage District #11 to provide the engineering survey on the slough.
Sweeny City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said, “The agreement was approved by the City Council, and the city is very eager to work with the drainage district to create improvements throughout Stevenson Slough.”
Stevenson’s Slough starts at Highway 35, meanders through Sweeny Community Cemetery, behind the Bulldog Café, through the duck pond, under the bus barn and down to FM 1459 and the San Bernard River.
