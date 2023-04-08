RICHWOOD — A Lake Jackson man had to be freed from the wreckage of his car by first responders after a head-on collision Friday afternoon on FM 2004.
A man, age unknown, driving an older-model silver Toyota Camry north on FM 2004 near FM 523 crossed the center line of the road, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ringo said. The Camry collided head-on with a white Ford Ranger, injuring the man driving and his 7-year-old son, Ringo said.
Both lanes of FM 2004 remained closed for about an hour after the crash happened about 4 p.m. Friday.
The Camry driver appeared to be out of it, after the collision, Ringo said. Authorities could not determine why he swerved into the center lane, Ringo said.
“Whether it was falling asleep or wet weather, he did have a balding, rather slick left back tire,” Department of Transportation Trooper David Wyman said. “But he lost control, veered into the southwest-bound lane, went pretty much head-on with the pickup truck and then in the midst of the spinning came around and struck the third unit there.”
The third vehicle, a 2019 silver Buick Encore driven by Lake Jackson resident Lakeshia McClenan, received minor damage when the Camry hit it, she said. McClenan wasn’t injured, she said.
“I was behind the truck and I saw the car started swerving in his lane and he hit the truck head-on,” McClenan said. “I couldn’t stop at the time. He spun out and that’s when he ended up hitting me on the side.”
All parties went by ambulance to local hospitals, Ringo said. LifeFlight could not respond because of poor weather.
Wyman did not believe any of the injuries were serious, he said.
“From the three that I saw, everybody was talking. Obviously in some sort of pain, but nothing appeared to be life-threatening,” Wyman said.
Angleton EMS, Angleton Fire Department, Richwood Fire Department and the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office all assisted DPS at the scene.
Gayla Murphy is assistant managing editor. Contact her at 979-237-0155.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.