Ducks Unlimited’s annual fundraiser isn’t just about fun and games, though people can expect both.
The organization, with chapters spanning from Canada to Mexico, is known for its mission to conserve and protect wetland and wildlife habitats in North America. The effort to spread awareness starts at the county level, and Thursday’s fundraiser makes the Brazoria County affiliate able to deliver the message.
“The banquet is run by volunteers there at the local level. These are folks from all different backgrounds, all different professions that volunteer their time. They come together for this cause and they raise the funding that is critical for our mission,” South Texas Regional Director Clint Pace said. ”It basically goes to our mission, and that’s providing habitat not only for waterfowl, but for over 700 different species of wildlife.”
With individual tickets starting at $60 and different levels of sponsorship available, attendees will get dinner, an annual Ducks Unlimited membership and access to the raffles, live and silent auctions, and games. A significant share of the proceeds will go toward helping conserve Texas wildlife, as it has a very important role in the survival of waterfowl and their migration.
“Texas is a key state for waterfowl and their life cycle, and so it’s critical that we can serve habitat in Texas and the thought process behind that is you got to have healthy waterfowl that migrate back and the way that we have healthy waterfowl is providing a habitat here in Texas,” Pace said. “So they’ve got to be healthy when they’re hatched up there in the northern parts of the country, and then when they come down, we want to make sure that they’re healthy for their journey back to where they breed.”
The raffle and auction include a variety of items, including firearms, ammo packages, cooler sets, outdoor grills, LED lamps, tote bags and even a flame thrower. There are also several games for attendees to play, with prizes such as winners’ picks of firearms, some can win raffle tickets, coolers and other things.
“A lot of merchandise we have are really sought after because it is DU-specific and only provided at these events,” Brazoria County Chapter Chairman Stephen Janak said.
A fun addition to the banquet is the Greenwing 17 and younger raffle for a lifetime hunting and fishing license, donated by Dexter Widner to help bring in the younger kids to the event. Entry for Greenwings is free, and there are games for them at the banquet as well.
“Every Greenwing that comes in gets a raffle ticket and we bring them all up to the stage and we’ll pull one winner,” Janak said. “It’s pretty cool that we do that. It’s pretty unique to the chapter. We are very grateful that our community member Dexter, they donated that. It’s pretty cool to get them all up, because that’s the future of our wetlands conservation there so we try to make it fun for them.”
The banquet is at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive. Tickets are still available at www.brazoriacountydu.org, and everyone is welcome.
“Our committee is just really fired up about our mission, about just trying to promote the word and put this on,” Janak said. “It’s a party; it’s just a really fun event. We want to raise money for wetland conservation and at the same time have a good time doing it.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.