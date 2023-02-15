With only two more sleeps before those interested in running for local office have to turn in their paperwork, quite a few pending vacancies are without any listed candidates while others are setting up more than head-to-head campaigns.
The filing period for municipal, school district and specialty district offices ends at 5 p.m. Friday. People interested in seeking elected office should contact the entity for which they want to serve for an application packet or look for one online.
Several people turned those candidacy papers back in during the last week to be on the May 6 ballot.
CLUTE
A pair of first responders is in the race for the Ward D seat on the City Council, which as of Tuesday afternoon had no incumbent in the race.
Clute Fire Chief Mike Doucet filed his paperwork Monday, setting up a three-way race with Jose “Joe” Lopez and Amy Condon.
Doucet, 64, has been involved with the city’s volunteer fire department for 35 years, including the last 15 as its chief. He also has served on multiple city committees, including planning and zoning and charter review, he said.
“Being there basically at the majority of all the council meeting and seeing what the city needs, some of the problems we have with drainage and road repairs, I know the city is in line to get all of these things done,” Doucet said. “I’d like to make sure even some of the older parts of the city are places every citizen would be proud to come into.”
Doucet believes Clute needs to view itself as a growing city and meet the needs of its first responders as well as being inviting to business and residents.
“New construction is coming into the area,” he said. “We need to be attractive to bring new businesses into the city, such as reputable restaurants, trying to bring in some major chain restaurants … where our neighboring cities can come to.”
Lopez, 35, is a law enforcement veteran and Sam Houston State University graduate. He spent the first eight years of his career with the Freeport Police Department, working his way up to patrol sergeant before joining the Brazosport College Police Department, where he is a lieutenant.
As a native of Clute, Lopez knew he would seek a council seat as soon as he finished building his house on land donated by his father on Fourth Street, he said.
“I already had it in my mind I wanted to run for city council, just to give back,” he said. “It’s the first opportunity I’ve had to give back to Clute.”
While he does not have a predetermined agenda, Lopez said, he wants to support first responders and be responsive to what residents need.
“I want to create teamwork, collaboration, with City Council, with stakeholders, with the citizens,” he said. “I want to get involved and see what issues there are, what are citizens concerned about.”
Attempts to interview Condon, 37, a branch manager for Integrity Mortgage in Clute, about her candidacy have been unsuccessful. The incumbent is Travis Quinn, who has not filed for reelection.
FREEPORT
David McGinty has thrown his hat into the ring to make Freeport’s Ward A a two-man race, and it could be three with incumbent Jeff Peña still expected to file his paperwork after announcing late last year he would seek a fresh term.
McGinty, a member of the Freeport Economic Development Corp. and Main Street boards, cites the current atmosphere of the council as his reason to run.
“For me, it boils down to the divisiveness within the City Council chambers during meetings. If it’s that bad during the meeting, I can’t even imagine how bad it is outside of a meeting,” he said. “So that’s what it is for me, is to try to create a better working environment at the City Council level. We don’t have to agree on everything, but we do have to be civil.”
Longtime resident Jack Bullman filed for Ward A earlier in the cycle.
SWEENY
John Rambo became the first incumbent to file paperwork for Sweeny City Council in his bid for a third term in Position 4.
“I’m just feeling like my work’s not done and I’m continuing to be the change that I want to see, because it’s easier to talk about it than it is to do something about it,” Rambo said.
The water project has been ongoing since before he began his first term four years ago, and he’s looking to get that wrapped up while still with the council, he said. He would also like to get more sidewalks and infrastructure as part of his platform.
Meanwhile, former city manager Reese Cook has put in an application for a run at Position 2, currently occupied by Bill Hayes, who has not filed his paperwork yet. Cook, a Sweeny native, resigned as city manager last year and started a consulting firm.
“I decided to run for City Council after much prayer and guidance from friends and mentors. I believe that with my experience as city manager, I have a pretty good knowledge of where the city is at financially, economically, and what projects need to be on our long-range plan,” Cook said. “The two main goals I have initially is a reduced tax rate to our citizens and on the other side of that token, looking at projects that will increase our sales tax revenue through economic development. If elected, I look forward to working with Council, Lindsay, and the rest of the staff to help in these areas.”
Dusty Hopkins is the lone candidate for mayor, with incumbent Jeff Farley not having filed paperwork.
QUINTANA
Another incumbent has filed his candidacy for reelection in Quintana as Mike Cassata has filed to see about keeping his Position 1 seat.
“I’m just running in that same position to continue,” Cassata said. As far as projects he’s looking to tackle if he is returned by voters, he said he’d like to make some changes to the town’s water system and get the roads in better condition.
“Make the town more appealing to visitors — the beach, the park, stuff like that,” he said.
For the two other spots in the May 6 ballot, Shari Wright has filed for mayor and Steve Alongis is running for Position 2. Both already hold those offices.
DANBURY
Chris Holcomb is looking to return to Danbury City Council after choosing not to seek reelection last year after serving a single term.
His entry brings to six the number of candidates seeking three at-large positions on the council. Also on the ballot will be incumbents Rocky Hicks, Jon Williams and Keith Woods, former councilwomen Brenda Milligan and Heather Martin, who both lost reelection bids two years ago.
ANGLETON
Cecil Booth made his bid for a third term in Position 4 official, joining fellow incumbent Travis Townsend in Position 2 on the City Council ballot.
“I’ve seen several good positive things coming to Angleton as I see them and my constituents see them, quite a bit of growth, new families coming to town. … I know there’s some conflicting views about that but people want to come to town, people want to live here because they love the city,” Booth said. “It’s a very welcoming small town feel even though we’re growing more housetops coming into town. That small-town attitude is going to be maintained.”
One of his priorities should he receive another term would be to continue efforts to improve the water and sewer system, he said.
“Some of the dilapidated facilities that we know have got to be replaced,” he said. “My past I was a civil engineer. I worked for Baker and Lawson engineers in Angleton for numerous years. During that period of time, I got to know the city infrastructure and I was quite familiar and still am familiar with some of the problems we need to solve.”
The lone candidate to file for mayor is Councilman John Wright. Mayor Jason Perez cannot seek reelection because of term limits.
WEST COLUMBIA
Two challengers are seeking to unseat incumbent Roy E. Maynor for Position 3 on City Council.
Darrell James has joined businessman Kenny Stanford Jr. in challenging the 10-year officeholder. Information about James wasn’t available Tuesday afternoon.
RICHWOOD
The city still doesn’t have a candidate for mayor, but it has one for the Position 3 seat on City Council.
Amanda Reynolds turned in her application for the seat currently held by Matt Yarborough late Tuesday afternoon and is the only person to file for the office. She is a four-year resident of the city and Keep Richwood Beautiful Commission board member who lists her occupation as being in process control alarm management.
