WEST COLUMBIA — With City Council incumbent Roy E. Maynor not seeking reelection, Darrel James and Kenny Stanford Sr. are running to replace him in Position 3 on the May 6 ballot.
James, 52, is a West Columbia native. He and his wife Olivia have been married 24 years and have three daughters and a son. The 1989 Columbia graduate is work activity coordinator for Dow Chemical and senior pastor of Jerusalem Baptist Church.
Stanford, 65, works as a builder, remodeler, millworker and restaurant owner. He has been a business owner since 1995. He ran for West Columbia City Council as a write-in last year, serves on the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce board and is a Rotarian.
Each candidate was asked to respond to a set of identical questions specific to the office they seek. The answers were limited to 300 words each and are presented alphabetically with minimal editing.
Early voting continues through Tuesday. Election Day is May 6.
QUESTION
Delinquent taxes seem to be a growing concern, what can be done to ensure this issue doesn’t continue to grow and potentially affect other residents?
JAMES: Each municipality should inspire, educate and remind people of making a payment plan before taxes become delinquent. Webpay, “Pay half of your property taxes by Nov. 30 and the remaining half no later than June 30 of the following year without accruing any penalty and interest. This payment option can be taken advantage of for either property with or without a homestead exemption.” Via email alerts, text alerts, or WebEx Town Hall meetings.
Also, why do we have to continue to dispute our taxes every year? Why can’t it be every three or five years? Property tax disputes are laborious and never-ending as a property owner.
STANFORD: Taxes are a big concern: To tackle delinquent taxes, we should focus on promoting personal responsibility and financial accountability among residents. We can achieve this by simplifying the tax payment process, offering financial education resources to empower individuals, and enforcing penalties for habitual offenders. By fostering a culture of self-reliance and community engagement, we can minimize the impact of tax delinquency without excessive government intervention.
QUESTION
There have been quite a few grants that have been applied for, but several of those have not yet been approved. What are the next steps that should be taken in order to have those grants approved?
JAMES: I am unaware of this situation. Grant approvals are very lengthy and cumbersome. By hiring that skill set person temporarily, who has a track record at getting grants approved, maybe a solution.
STANFORD: To increase grant approvals, we should focus on enhancing the quality of our applications by engaging grant-writing experts and exploring public-private partnerships, remember these grants don’t happen overnight. These partnerships can provide alternative funding sources, reducing our reliance on government grants while promoting economic growth and self-sufficiency within the community.
QUESTION
Do you have any suggestions for how taxpayer dollars can be stretched given the existing budget constraints?
JAMES: Priority, Priority, Priority. Budgets are renewed every year. The goal should be to forecast for the next five years, value added work. Then prioritize a five-year projection. Any emergency jobs during the year should be documented and that amount should be captured to put toward next year’s budget or to reassess the prior year’s priorities versus the current year.
STANFORD: To make the most of taxpayer dollars, we should prioritize spending on essential services, reduce wasteful spending, and minimize bureaucratic inefficiencies. Encouraging innovation and best practices in city departments, reviewing contracts with vendors, and collaborating with neighboring cities will allow us to maintain fiscal responsibility while providing quality services to our residents.
