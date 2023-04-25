BRAZORIA — Voters will choose between two contenders to fill one seat in the Brazoria City Council election.
The candidates include William “Bill” Lott and Dustin Weisinger.
Lott, 66, is from Lake Jackson, but he has lived in Brazoria since 1976. He and his wife, Sabrina, have two children, Erin and Ryan. He retired from Brazosport ISD Maintenance and Operations in 2018 after 30 years of service. He also is the current position 1 councilman.
Weisinger, 41, is from West Columbia.
He and his wife, Lacey, have four children — three boys and one girl. He is the Enterprise Sales Engineer for BTEL and has experience as a homeowners association board member and president.
Each candidate was asked to respond to a set of questions specific to the office they seek.
The answers were limited to 200 words each and are presented alphabetically, with minimal editing.
Early voting started Monday and continues through May 2. Election Day is May 6.
QUESTION
Brazoria has invested a great deal in its drainage and water system. What is the next big need you would like to see addressed?
LOTT: Infrastructure! Everything in Brazoria starts below ground, which includes city water, sewer lines, roads, and basic services. People should not have to worry about flushing their toilets after heavy rain. These are basic needs our city has to have for its citizens. These issues are being worked on, but it takes time and money. Our natural gas system is another huge concern. It is an aging natural gas system that needs to be sold. It would take the financial and insurance liability off the backs of City Hall and the citizens it serves.
The city needs to get out of the natural gas business. We have bigger problems to solve other than being in the natural gas business.
We are also addressing our building/structure codes from 2012 to 2022. I would like to continue seeing these codes enforced for the protection of our citizens. These are just a few issues I would like to see our city stay on top of and not just talk about. Last but not least, I would like to see more citizens participate in City Council meetings. We need to hear from our citizens on their concerns, helping us settle these problems.
WEISINGER: After the sewer system is completed, I would like to see the roads throughout the city’s neighborhoods improve.
QUESTION
With property taxes on the rise, what would you like to see done with the extra revenue generated by the higher property taxes around the city?
LOTT: First and foremost is our Brazoria Police Department. We need right now two to three certified police officers in addition to what we have to protect our citizens with a fully staffed police department, and to do this takes money. We have to pony up more money to do this. Being a Brazoria police officer is a tough job. We need to get behind our Brazoria Police Department and meet our citizens needs. This is not a “want” but a HUGE “need” right now.
We are in need of new communication equipment (radio and antenna systems) for the police calls, 911 calls and fire calls. Right now we are having to use cell phones to communicate and dispatch, and this is unacceptable. Brazoria dispatch receives calls from other surrounding communities not just Brazoria for services such as police, fire, and 911.
Police officers are in high demand countywide, and Brazoria needs to be able to be competitive with their pay scale. I would like to see our patrol cars more modernized with computer systems in each patrol car. We need all of this for the safety of our citizens.
WEISINGER: I’m not a fan of the higher taxes, but with the additional tax revenue I would like to invest it in our roads and equipment. I want to make sure our police department has what they need to keep themselves safe and be able to provide the best possible service to our citizens. I’d also like to have preventative maintenance plans in place to maintain our sewer system and other infrastructure.
QUESTION
Do you have any suggestions for how taxpayer dollars can be stretched, given the existing budget constraints?
LOTT: Yes, The state of Texas as of right now has a $33 billion surplus of sales tax money. We should be applying for Texas and Federal Grant money that funds our major projects in our city. The city of Brazoria has applied for and has received several state/federal grants from the General Land Office, but more is needed. As a current City Councilman and a concerned citizen, I am also questioning why approximately one third of the municipal court fees (arrest, tickets, etc) are being sent to the state of Texas with no explanation or reason why. For example, last month municipal court fees were $28,000 which the city took in for the court only. Out of that $28,000, we paid over $8,000 to Austin for their part. That extra $8,000 cost could certainly be used somewhere else in a need for Brazoria.
WEISINGER: Given the current issues the city is faced with, I believe it will be tough to stretch taxpayer dollars at the beginning. I believe that by attacking the issues at hand in a timely manner along with continued maintenance and care of our infrastructure we can eventually eliminate most of the bigger expenses, which should free up budget constraints.
