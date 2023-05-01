MANVEL — Three candidates are competing for the Place 3 on Manvel City Council after incumbent Niccole Tyson chose not to seek reelection after a single three-year term.
Norman Desormeaux, a father and grandfather who has called the area home for 40 years, lives in Manvel with his wife, Andre, according to his campaign website. He has more than 25 years experience managing large teams of health, safety and environment personnel.
Desormeaux is a member of New Hope Church, Houston Livestock Committee member, and OSHA instructor with extensive environmental training and management experience, according to the site.
Pedro “Pete” Iznaga, 45, came to the Houston area in 1991 after being born in Havanna, Cuba, but raised in the Houston area since 1991. He and his wife, Anna, have three children, Sara, Mark and Brian.
Iznaga is a Realtor and travel agency owner with 20-plus years broker experience, he said. He volunteers with Redfin Cares and Habitat for Humanity as well as Angela House, which helps women transition back into society after incarceration. It is his first time running for an elected office.
Harry Opliger, 68, a native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, has lived in Manvel for 23 years. He is a retired security adviser from Chevron USA who previously served on Manvel City Council from 2000-02. The Army veteran is a member of the Alvin ISD Facility Advisory Committee and has volunteered with the Manvel Fire Department.
Early voting continues through Tuesday. Election Day is May 6. Manvel council members serve three-year terms with a maxiumum of three consecutive terms.
The Facts provided three identical questions to each of the candidates who were asked to keep each of their responses at 300 words or less. The Facts did not receive a response from Desormeaux. Iznaga and Opliger’s responses are presented in alphabetical order with minimal editing.
QUESTION
With the housing market having cooled because of higher interest rates, how concerned should the city be that the planned large-scale developments won’t materialize?
IZNAGA: There is no doubt that high interest rates have cooled the housing market. However, unlike other markets, Houston and surrounding areas are still growing. The Manvel Town Center is the perfect example with a large-scale developer like Weitzman coming into town and betting that the city is growing exponentially. This will bring more large-scale developments and we should adjust zoning and other regulations to encourage development in commercial areas.
OPLIGER: This is a concern for me. With the recent increases from the appraisal district, I am positive that the next council members will be tasked with developing a "No New Revenue" budget which will provide some relief to the taxpayer while allowing the city to operate with some wiggle room. However part of the budget is based on projected permits and ad valorem tax, and should any shortfall occur, it would require changes within the city services. That is why it is imperative that the next budget is well thought-out and adjustments are made before any downturn occurs. It's solid capital stewardship to be prepared.
QUESTION: With Manvel Town Center construction finally moving forward, what type of commercial growth should the city now focus on?
IZNAGA: The city should consider a range of factors when deciding what types of commercial growth to focus on. We should consider the local population, infrastructure, economic trends and culture to make informed decisions that will benefit both residents and businesses. The city is lacking in many areas — there are not enough coffee shops, movie theaters and other entertainment and hang-out places that will attract the younger population. Home good stores such as At Home, Home Depot or Lowes would be a welcome mix.
OPLIGER: The sky's the limit if you sit back and think about it. As a community we are starting to see "the growth" that we have all heard about. The city owns 160 acres of undeveloped land, and whatever the plans are, it must meet certain requirements such as. Will it bring jobs, will it ease the property tax burden from the homeowners, will it bring amenities to our community?
QUESTION:
Manvel’s property tax rate, at 57 cents, is in the middle of the pack among Brazoria County cities. How can it balance providing services and meet its infrastructure needs among its growing population without raising taxes?
IZNAGA: Attracting new business to the area is key. This can be done by providing incentives to businesses, to encourage them to relocate to the area. We can also implement cost-saving measures, find efficiencies in operations and outsource certain services. The city must prioritize spending by identifying the most critical infrastructure needs and focusing on those projects. This will require difficult decisions.
Manvel should explore grant opportunities and other funding sources, partnerships with private local and area companies, to supplement its budget and fund infrastructure projects.
The city should also encourage citizens to identify those priorities and seek input on how to allocate resources.
OPLIGER: That is the challenge, each and every property owner saw an increase in their valuation recently. As I have mentioned before, the next city council must explore the No New Revenue budget in an attempt to ease this burden. The real problem is we are facing a serious gap problem with the police department being underpaid, roads are in dire need of maintenance, the drainage project has stalled and needs proper funding in order to move this forward just to name a few. Once elected, I will work tirelessly to explore what services can be changed in order to meet the needs of the city under a no new revenue budget without diving into our reserves. I will also say that I am realistic enough to understand that a NNR budget may not provide enough money to meet the needs, which would result in the tax rate staying the same. I hope not, but I cannot take it off the table as of yet.
