MANVEL — Four candidates have signed up to seek Manvel City Council Position 2 as incumbent Lorraine Hehn pursues the mayoral seat.
Cassoro, 61, works as a technician and is a director of the Bluewater HOA. This is Cassoro’s first time running for an elected position. He serves the community by partnering with the county on children developments and assisting neighbors with information and tasks, he said.
Project manager Jason Hoelscher, 46, is originally from Missouri City. He and his wife, Natalie, have two children, Shianne and Kyle.
Hoelscher is also new to the political scene. His community involvement includes serving as the junior high youth group leader at New Hope Church and as assistant Little League baseball coach for Shadow Creek Sports.
David Lands, 64, and wife Carla Wallace have a blended family of five children Tamora, John-David, Jacklyn, Chea and Winter. A retired senior project manager, he now works as a land developer and rental property owner. He has experience in land development and management, working with various utility companies and experience in overseeing multiple (20-plus) worldwide projects at one time from bidding stage to contract negotiations and design, through fabrication, shipping and installation, he said.
As another political newcomer, Lands has attended city council meetings as an activist to protect the city’s rural areas of town to protect the history from new urban encroachment, he said.
Robina Spruill, 63, is actively involved with the Manvel Economic Development Corp., secretary of Brazoria County Municipal Utility District No. 29 and a member of the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Spruill did not return her candidate questionnaire to The Facts.
Early voting continues through Tuesday. Election Day is May 6. Manvel council members serve three-year terms with a maxiumum of three consecutive terms.
The Facts provided three identical questions to each of the candidates, who were asked to keep each of their answers at 300 words or less. Their responses are presented alphabetically with minimal editing
QUESTION
With the housing market having cooled because of higher interest rates, how concerned should the city be that the planned large-scale developments won’t materialize?
CASSORO: The city should plan for growth but balance growth with the residents ability to pay taxes.
HOELSHER: Concern should be minimal if any at all. Houston has a very insulated market from the norm due to its oil/gas and medical professions that surround us. I have been in residential construction for 23-plus years. We will see changes in builders, but the market will not be affected in the same manner as the rest of the country. Manvel is in a good position with two large-scale developments (Pamona and Meridiana) already having established themselves and their communities.
LANDS: I personally am not concerned with the fear of a development slowdown. Being a previous land developer, I know that the developers and home builders may have to "shift gears" a bit if needed, meaning they may have to drop their target home sale price a bit, which they can do. Developers have multiple home portfolios to choose from, based on area, incomes, influx of need and current economic pressures.
QUESTION
With Manvel Town Center construction finally moving forward, what type of commercial growth should the city now focus on?
CASSORO: The city should be prepared for more residential, commercial and retail growth.
HOELSHER: Ideally, I would like to see Manvel turn its attention to smaller, more boutique commercial growth. Manvel is a city that was a get-away destinaon in years long forgotten. I would like to see businesses that draw people to Manvel as an attraction more than just a box store to get some "stuff." Old Town Spring has a great concept that I believe could act as a model to guide us … if that has the town's interest and support.
LANDS: I believe Manvel's Economic Development Committee should be active in reaching out to various businesses, both small and chain. I believe it is the committee's responsibility to seek these businesses, not just to address them once they approach the city. The city should tirelessly work with potential new businesses, doing their best to help cross hurdles that may seem unattainable for small business entrepreneurs.
QUESTION:
Manvel’s property tax rate, at 57 cents, is in the middle of the pack among Brazoria County cities. How can it balance providing services and meet its infrastructure needs among its growing population without raising taxes?
CASSORO: By carefully evaluating and balancing the cost to the effect on the residents, keep in mind if taxes go up under the current financial stress on people, the resident may find another place to call home.
HOELSHER: I do not know is my honest answer. Taxes are a concern. I hate the amount we pay in tax every year and I would love to see a decrease. This is something I feel needs to be quickly addressed. We need to take a creative look at incoming businesses and developments and see where they can help contribute to our infrastructure needs. Manvel is a city on the rise and we will need to be proactive in solving this to prevent us from being reactionary, although it feels like we might already be reacting.
LANDS: The city council just passed a borrowing bill for $33 million, practically doubling the city's debt. This will provide a needed new police station, a new public works facility and another extension to the city hall complex. The city has a large amount of cash saved up as well.
With the current vast growth expansion the city is experiencing (along with the Manvel Town Center development), Manvel is set to receive a large, very large, influx of tax dollars. I believe careful scrutiny will be required of the new council members and mayor to visualize not just tomorrow, but several years down the road. Plan a viable budget within our means, look at planned income growth, set aside our "wants" and concentrate on our "needs" for the interim until these tax funds build.
