MANVEL — Jason Albert is hoping to win a third term in the Position 5 seat on Manvel City Council as he faces challenger Crystal Sarmiento.
Albert, 51, hails from East Hartford, Connecticut, but has made Manvel his home. Unattached, Albert lists his family as his fur babies. With a master of business administration from MidAmerica Nazarene University a bachelor's in human resources management from Friends University, he is deputy chief of EMS in Fort Bend County.
A former president of Manvel Economic Development Corp., he has been involved in EMS since 1988 and said he is responsible for revenue collection of $11 million of a $22 million EMS budget.
Sarmiento, 41, a Houston native, and her husband, Byron, have been married for eight years. Her children include Alyssa Calvillo, 24, Arianna Calvillo, 20, Byron James Sarmiento, 13, Olivia Sarmiento, 12 and Abriella Calvillo, 11.
She is the CEO of The ARI Source. She has worked over 24 years in business development with hundreds of business professionals focusing on solution-minded concepts, she said.
This is Sarmiento’s first attempt at an elected office. She is the founder of Becoming A Lioness, assistant director of the Abby's Shoes Foundation, a member of the Greater Houston Rotary Club for Veterans, past vice president of E.C. Mason Elementary PTO, former co-chair for Unity For a Solution's annual gala, and a member of the Alvin- Manvel and Pearland chambers of commerces.
Early voting continues through Tuesday. Election Day is May 6. Manvel council members serve three-year terms with a maxiumum of three consecutive terms.
The Facts provided three identical questions to each of the candidates, who were asked to keep each of their answers at 300 words or less. Their responses are presented alphabetically with minimal editing
QUESTION
With the housing market having cooled because of higher interest rates, how concerned should the city be that the planned large-scale developments won’t materialize?
ALBERT: I believe we have positioned the city well to weather the real estate storm. Our geography at the center of Highway 288 and Highway 6 and proximity to the medical center and downtown as well as the Manvel Town Center retail will bolster our growth.
SARMIENTO: What evidence do we have that the large-scale developments aren’t going to be realized? The city should be focused on creating an environment that invites and encourages projects to see Manvel as a place where businesses are welcomed and not burdened by unreasonable regulations that have kept a great majority of businesses from coming to Manvel. My candidacy is based on the principles that will move mManvel forward.
QUESTION
With Manvel Town Center construction finally moving forward, what type of commercial growth should the city now focus on?
ALBERT: I believe we should focus on helping small businesses and entrepreneurship. Doing so will help us to home-grow our economy.
SARMIENTO: The focus should be on small businesses, the businesses that have always been and represent the lifeblood of communities in this country. They live here, they spend here, that's what Manvel should focus on. It's time for a change, what we have is inefficient, complicated and ridiculously burdensome. The reason communities around Manvel have grown, improved and increased their tax base is because the city leaders of those communities are not short-sighted, are not closed-minded, and are not obsessed with keeping small businesses away from Manvel.
QUESTION
Manvel’s property tax rate, at 57 cents, is in the middle of the pack among Brazoria County cities. How can it balance providing services and meet its infrastructure needs among its growing population without raising taxes?
ALBERT: That is a harder task than it seems. Unfortunately, in order to provide for our immediate public safety and infrastructure needs and because the city manager convinced the majority of council to reject millions in grant dollars from the state and federal government, we may not be able to make promises of no tax increases. However, should development continue and home sales continue to be strong i believe we can limit the impact.
SARMIENTO: The best way to increase, improve and provide services and also meet infrastructure needs is not to look where to cut to balance or to raise taxes. The best way to do it is by increasing our tax base, increasing the city’s top line, not by cutting corners. We will always be in a financial hole with that way of thinking. It’s counterproductive to a solid growth-driven economy, and how do we increase our top line? One guess, bring in more businesses, more small businesses, more growth businesses — businesses that will add to the city’s financial well-being. Then we can do all those things without the need to increase taxes.
