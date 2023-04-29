RICHWOOD — The last time a Richwood mayor chose not to seek reelection, Steve Boykin won the office outright in 2019 after his only opponent withdrew.
Now that Boykin has decided to give up the center chair after two terms, his successor won’t have the benefit of coasting into office as two men are running to be the next mayor.
Mark Brown II, a three-time council member, and business owner Michael Durham are vying to be Richwood’s top elected official in the May 6 election. Durham is making his first run for elected office.
Brown, 39, is an environmental health and safety technologist leader with a list of community involvement that includes volunteering with Keep Richwood Beautiful, Brazoria County Dream Center, Habitat for Humanity, United Way of Brazoria County, VOW-22 and Brazoria County Moms and Wives of Brazoria County, and he also is involved with Dow Chemical’s S.T.E.M. outreach efforts. A native of Lake Jackson, he lives in Richwood with wife, Sarah, and daughters Aubrey and Skylar.
Brown ran for council in 2016, 2018 and 2020, and served out the remainder of an open term after being appointed in 2021.
Durham, 35, is originally from Cypress. He and wife Stephanye have a 1-year-old son and two four-legged fur babies. He is an owner/entrepreneur who founded Thirdcoastbulkheads. He has a degree in accounting, background in finance and is proficient in setting and maintaining a budget for projects, he said.
He has volunteered with the Trash Bash water cleanup program, Keep Richwood Beautiful’s Easter Egg Hunt and Don’t Mess with Texas Trash Off 2023, and A Night in the Spotlight special needs prom. He also is assisting in leading the charge to extinguish a wastewater treatment plant looking to dump its wastes into Richwood’s backyard, Bastrop Bayou, he said.
The Facts provided three identical questions to each of the candidates, who were asked to keep each of their responses at 300 words or less. They are provided with minimal editing and appear in alphabetical order.
Early voting continues through Tuesday. Election Day is May 6. The winner will serve a two-year term.
QUESTION
Water has been a persistent issue in the city. What projects are needed to improve the infrastructure beyond what already has been accomplished?
BROWN: Honestly, this water problem has been turned around substantially from the first term that I served in office on the City Council. With the absorption of the Oakwood subdivision into the city, it caused a major stress in the original design of the water system. As part of the council, I was able to help to identify a path forward with an infrastructure plan to address the deficiencies in our water systems. We followed this plan through to implement the north water plant through bond issuance (not a fan of bonds). But we were able to get our water into a sustainable position for the time being.
Growth moving forward will be a different animal. As part of council, I was able to help to pass an infrastructure fee for any new development (residential and commercial) to take the the costs that our residents were incurring to have this new growth in our city and place this on the developer. This will help us to be able to add any new water supplies (elevated tank, ground tank, etc.) that would be needed to add more growth to our city.
DURHAM: The city’s infrastructure has been a topic of conversation since I have been a part of Richwood. It is one of my main priorities to help improve if elected as mayor. The water issues we currently experience not only involve the water that the city supplies, but also the water that is dumped in our laps from mother nature.
First, in addressing the drinking water our city provides: Our residents need to be assured the water coming into their homes is as fresh as it can be. In one of our neighborhoods, the water has to be flushed almost daily in order to ensure proper chlorine levels are met and the incoming water is safe for human consumption. Hopefully, once the new water tank is fully online, all residents of Richwood will have safe water that does not need to be flushed constantly.
Second, in addressing blackwater that leaves our city: I sat down with the city manager before pursuing this position and discussed how wastewater was atop the list of biggest issues. Our lift stations need to have relief and do not need to be running at full capacity 24/7. If we can start utilizing city funds to modernize the outdated infrastructure, I think it will put Richwood citizens in a positive direction moving forward.
As far as drainage due to rain water, Richwood is not in the best position to withstand levels taken on from any future storms along the lines of Hurricane Harvey. One immediate action that can be taken by the city is to ensure all of our drainage paths are constantly free and clear of debris on a regular basis. In doing so, this will prevent blockage during large amounts of precipitation.
QUESTION
What balance would you like to see Richwood pursue in terms of residential vs. commercial development?
BROWN: Richwood has always been a bedroom community and I believe the residents of Richwood would like for it to continue to be one. During my terms on council, discerning through the feedback from citizens directly and indirectly, there is a desire for Richwood to have some convenient commercial developments that would serve to reduce the amount of travel for necessities and/or wholesome entertainment in the city. But honestly, I believe that the Planning and Zoning Committee that we have been chasing down volunteers to join would be the best avenue, in my opinion, to truly get the different perspectives of members of our community.
DURHAM: For a smaller community, Richwood seems to have an excellent balance of commercial properties to its residential population. If we can maintain our current balance of residential population and businesses, I believe we can avoid crowding out our perfectly sized community.
Growth can be positive for a community, but if our residents fancy keeping Richwood small and beautiful, we will need to do our part to maintain our current size. I say this because the majority of the people I have spoken to in our community wish to keep Richwood thriving and moving in a positive direction while still maintaining that hometown feel, and I intend to make sure I am listening and working for what the people want.
One thing important to note while speaking on this topic of residential vs. commercial, is that my slogan for this campaign has been “Uniting Richwood.” Let me elaborate: no matter the opinions on this topic or which direction Richwood is headed, we must remember that it doesn’t matter what neighborhood we live in, what we do for a living, or what we believe in, we have to work together as a city who values family in order to ensure that Richwood continues to feel like home.
QUESTION
With all three incumbents not running for reelection this cycle, Richwood will have a majority leading council. How do you believe this turnover will affect city policy and decision-making?
BROWN: I believe that the constructs that were set in place by the previous councils will set up the newly appointed council members. Given that, with the outstanding job that our City of Richwood staff has done and continues to do to make our city successful, I don’t think there will be any missteps along the way. I look forward to seeing and hearing some different perspectives from the new council members and hope that they are approaching this opportunity to serve the citizens of Richwood with servants’ hearts and selfless ambitions.
DURHAM: First and foremost, I want to recognize and thank the three incumbents for what they have done and accomplished for our city. As far as answering this question, change can be hard for some, and I am not looking to go in and undermine all of the work that has been done thus far. I do not believe that anyone will truly know how the turnover will affect city policy and decision-making until the new term goes into effect. I would like to think that all who are running in this election are running with the same thought in mind as I have, which is ensuring that Richwood sees continued positive improvements.
What I do know is I would like to take the seat of mayor of Richwood and do my part for our community, as I have always felt a personal duty to unite those around me. Each and every citizen here has something beneficial to bring to the table. I believe that if I am elected, I cannot only unite the new council, but also lead the community of Richwood in moving forward together.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.