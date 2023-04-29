SWEENY — Sweeny ISD has seen a lot of changes over the current school year as teachers and administrators have stretched to fill vacancies.
That’s just one of the challenges facing the school board and the two candidates who will be vying for the Position 1 seat being vacated by Connie McAda, who decided against running for reelection.
Denise Carreon, 65, is a retired Sweeny ISD employee, who spent 24 years in their kitchens. She’s been married to her husband, Rene, for 41 years and has two children who are Sweeny ISD alumni. She’s also been a member of the Sweeny Garden Club and Sweeny Civic Club.
Brittanie Hopkins, 36, owns multiple businesses in the pipeline and logistics sector, she said. She and her husband, Dusty, have four children. Hopkins is the co-founder of The House, a youth training facility, and the president of the non-profit Lane of Hope. Within Sweeny schools, she’s also president of the Cheer Booster Club, communications coordinator of the Athletic Booster Club and a former member of the Health and Safety Board.
The winner will join Trina Smith and Amanda Baca, who are running unopposed for their current seats, as well as Donna Bohlar-Schroeder, Bryan Douget, Earl Mathis and Debra Fields-Bell.
The Facts provided three identical questions to each of the candidates who were asked to keep each of their responses at 300 words or less. Their answers are provided with minimal editing and appear in alphabetical order by last name.
Early voting continues through Tuesday. Election Day is May 6.
QUESTION
Amid struggles to find teachers and administrators, what should Sweeny ISD do/offer to improve its recruiting success?
Carreon: I’m very excited about the incentive program Sweeny ISD has implemented for paraprofessionals to get their degrees. I think we should make them sign a contract for at least 5 years. Sweeny ISD should also implement an administrative training program and offer an educational benefit for administration.
Hopkins: I feel offering competitive salaries, increasing administrative support for teachers, and casting a broader net to attract more candidates is a start. We must continue the efforts in establishing additional ways to support teachers and ensure a positive working environment. When our teachers are fully supported our children can receive the quality of education and experience in the classroom that we as parents desire for them. I will work with the other school board members and administration to implement strategies that continue to put teacher and students first.
QUESTION
Sweeny ISD has seen success with its CTE program, particularly through industry partnerships? How can the district expand its programs into more fields?
Carreon: We need to offer other programs such as cosmetology, auto mechanics, building trades. Vocational trades can prepare students with skills to assist in career choices. Not every student wants to go to college and college is not for every student.
Hopkins: The key to the CTE program is ensuring we are offering relevant career opportunities that are vital to our local community and surrounding areas. We should continue to work with our local industry partners and post-secondary education institutions to identify those areas of greatest need and opportunities for our students. Long term success for our students is a top priority for me. For some that’s a path to university, others enlisting in our US military or entering the workforce right away. We have the facility in place to achieve this goal for our students who chose this direction. And our community has an abundance of opportunities in the local petrochemical industry, healthcare professions, business sector, and education arena. We are best serving our students and our community when we are preparing them early on.
QUESTION
How do you rate Sweeny ISD’s campus security, and what improvements would you like to see made?
Carreon: As a former employee, I always felt safe. I was never afraid. The only solution would be to place more officers at each campus, cameras in the high school parking lots, and metal detectors as a last resort.
Hopkins: Our district has made a significant investment in the security of our schools, but there is always room for growth and improvement. In a time where school safety is paramount, we should be vigilant in offering top-notch, ongoing, hands-on training for our officers and school personnel. Increased security is always beneficial, but we should be focused on not only increasing police officers but also equipping our teachers, students, and administrators to navigate potentially dangerous situations as well. The students and teachers are often the first to know of a dangerous situation, and they need to be equipped to navigate them in a safe, wise and quick manner. Lastly, I feel putting an emphasis in supporting the mental health needs of our students and staff is vital.
