Editor’s note: Because of email issues, candidate William Yearsin’s information was not included when this Q&A originally published. We are reprinting them today with Yearsin’s responses out of fairness to both candidates.
RICHWOOD — With Melissa Strawn choosing to step down from her Position 2 seat, a pair of residents who have not held elected office before are competing to take her place.
Mike Challenger, who founded an aviation company, and William Yearsin, a retired veteran, are asking for residents’ votes on the May 6 ballot. Both are regular speakers at Richwood City Council meetings, and Yearsin serves on multiple city boards.
Challenger, 45, is a Pearland native who is married with two teenage sons. He considers himself a “Brazoria County boy,” and he and his wife have created a group called Special Blessings, which supports people caring for loved ones with special needs. Challenger also is an official for local swim teams.
He founded Challenger Aviation, an internationally recognized company based at Hobby Airport in Houston, and built it from scratch more than 15 years ago, he said. His business experience has given him a broader perspective, and sticking to core values such as fiscal responsibility will adapt well to a role in city government, Challenger said.
Yearsin is appearing on the Richwood ballot for the third time and also twice applied to fill vacancies on council. A military veteran, Yearsin moved back to his native Brazosport area seven years ago when he left the service. He and his wife, Lindsie, have an 8-year-old daughter, Adelyn, and twin 11-year-old sons, Dominic and Owen.
He is involved with Keep Richwood Beautiful and volunteers to put up the American flags in the city for major holidays, he said. He previously worked as an engineer for a multimillion-dollar construction company in which he had to deal with purchasing and logistics, Yearsin said.
The winner of the race will be joined on council by another newcomer, Amanda Reynolds in Position 3, after incumbent Matt Yarborough chose not to run.
The Facts provided three identical questions to each of the candidates, who were asked to keep each of their responses at 300 words or less. Their answers are provided with minimal editing.
Election Day is May 6. The winner will serve a two-year term.
QUESTION
Water has been a persistent issue in the city. What projects are needed to improve the infrastructure beyond what already has been accomplished?
CHALLENGER: In regards to the water infrastructure issues. The issue is that the profits from the water bills are being transferred into the general fund and spent on other things. So when a problem arises, the city has no other option than to ask the taxpayers for more money. My recommendation would be for the water authority to be treated as its own not-for-profit entity. With proper budgeting, it should be able to cover its own future needs.
YEARSIN: Currently the city is in the process of finishing up the water treatment plant. When this is completed that should clear up any of the pressure issues the city has had in the past. The city does a good job and is very transparent about funds and how they keep it all separated and what funds are allocated for different jobs, so it looks like everything is going in the right direction.
QUESTION
What balance would you like to see Richwood pursue in terms of residential vs. commercial development?
CHALLENGER: They are both important; you need to have enough business to compensate for residential and vice-versa.
YEARSIN: I would say that metered growth is probably the best for Richwood. People like to move to Richwood because we are smaller and it is a nice, safe quiet place to live and raise a family. And we do need commercial growth, but I don’t believe commercial should outgrow residential.
QUESTION
With all three incumbents not running for reelection this cycle, Richwood will have a majority leading council. How do you believe this turnover will affect city policy and decision-making?
CHALLENGER: I like that Richwood council has diverse opinions and points of view, and I hope that it will continue. All different perspective are valued in order to come to the best solution for our city.
YEARSIN: I do not believe it will affect the decision-making very much. The city is already moving in the right direction, and most of the candidates are already involved with the city enough to have a good idea and understanding of what is going on and what needs to continue to keep the city moving forward.
