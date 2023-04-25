Three candidates for Clute City Council Ward D have differing views on how to improve the city’s infrastructure and promote growth as Clute focuses on making the city more appealing to businesses.
Randy Smith is running unopposed for the city’s municipal judge seat while current Ward B Councilman Erick Aguilar also is unopposed.
Ward D candidates include Amy Condon, Michael Doucet and Jose Joe Lopez. Incumbent Travis Quinn did not file for reelection.
Council members in Clute serve two-year terms and are elected from one of five wards. Council members from Ward B and Ward D are elected in odd-numbered years.
Condon, 37, is from Clute and works as a mortgage lender. She has been married to her high school sweetheart, Bobby Condon for 14 years. The couple has two children, Charlie, 9, and Shelby, 3. She served as President of the Lake Jackson Volunteer Fire Department Support Group from 2008 to 2013. She is on the Board of Directors for Southern Brazoria County Habitat for Humanity, Brazosport ISD Education Foundation and the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce and volunteers for more community organizations.
“I have always been an avid community volunteer,” Condon said. “I began going to City Council meetings when I was 15 years old to understand how individuals can have an impact on their community.
“As the treasurer for a local non-profit organization, I have experience developing a budget and making a strategy to stay within those boundaries. I pride myself on open and honest communication within every organization I am a part of and will continue this while on City Council. Being involved with so many organizations, I bring a unique and fresh perspective to the City of Clute.”
Doucet, 64, also from Clute, lives with his wife, Betty and works as a project manager of environmental operations for Wood Group, USA. He also serves as chief of the Clute Volunteer Fire Department. His children include Desiree Doucet and Ruben Lopez of Lake Jackson, Tisha Covington and husband Tony of Baytown, Elizabeth Tidwell and husband Paul of Seagoville, Kathryn Reynolds and husband Kary of San Antonio, and John Niles and Audra Ross of Lockbuie, Colorado. They also have 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Doucet has served on Clute Planning and Zoning Committee and Clute Charter Review Committee and has been elected First Vice President to the Brazoria County Firefighters Association and chairman of the Brazoria County Fire Training Center.
His community involvement includes assisting in the Clute Lions Club and serving as a volunteer with the Clute Volunteer Fire Department for more than 35 years. Doucet also helped establish Clute EMS and volunteered as an EMT, he said.
Lopez, 35, is a police lieutenant who calls Clute home as well. He is married to wife, Brittany, and they have two children, son Dominik, 3, and daughter Lennox, 1.
“In my current profession, I have spent the past eight years in a leadership position,” Lopez said. “I have a certified Public Manager certification from the William P. Hobby Center for Public Service. I recently graduated from the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute Leadership Command College class 93.”
This is Lopez’s first time to run for an elected office. He spends his time off assisting with his son’s little league team, he said.
Early voting began Monday and continues through May 2. Election Day is May 6.
The Facts provided three identical questions to each of the candidates who were asked to keep each of their responses at 300 words or less.
QUESTION:
The city is hoping to create a new downtown area with its Livable Centers project. What are your thoughts on the project?
CONDON: I attended several meetings and the open house for the livable centers project. I think the revitalization of the city is a great thing. Clute doesn’t have a traditional downtown area, and this will help bridge that gap. Revitalization can bring a new sense of pride to the residents. It can also attract new businesses to the area that will in turn increase sales tax revenue and can reduce property taxes for residents.
In a recent survey, 30 percent of Clute respondents stated “keeping taxes low” as their No. 1 priority. City Council should keep this fact at the forefront of their minds when planning the Livable Centers project as well as any future projects within the city.
DOUCET: I am encouraged to see the city looking at possibilities to make the inner parts of the city attractive to the visitors, but first to our citizens, both young and old — with the cooperation of the property owners and businesses that have a stake in the city and with the city leadership to make a joint effort work without being a burden to the taxpayers. To have something that would last for a while and not be a short term venture; having a space that can have weekly or monthly attractions such as free entertainment with local vendors supplying food and merchandise that could be utilized as sales tax revenue or even the possibility to have Market Days, Car Shows or other family orientated attractions for all ages of citizens to appreciate — this would compliment the livable areas for families to be interactive with these events. We could put apartments above the businesses or homes being used as Airbnb for visitors. This would be a safe area that is being served by Clute’s emergency services.
LOPEZ: This is a great way to encourage more businesses to come to Clute. The majority of the residents I’ve visited want more restaurants. This project would be great for city sales tax and relieve the burden on taxpayers. We just need to make sure we are choosing the right locations.
QUESTION
Clute has made significant improvements in its infrastructure in recent years. What should the city do to keep it going, and how should it pay for it?
CONDON: I agree the city has done a great job with improvements to infrastructure and has developed a strong plan for doing so. The city is currently in the middle of a six-year plan on drainage and sidewalk development, and I look forward to carrying that plan forward to completion. As previously mentioned, lower taxes are important to many citizens, and it will always be one of my top priorities. I will actively look for alternative options for revenue such as grants and bonds, as well as attracting new businesses to the city to increase the sales tax revenue available to the city. Combining these strategies with tight financial constraint and fiscal responsibility is the best way to propel Clute forward.
DOUCET: Being able to see the new infrastructure come about while being on the Planning and Zoning Committee and see planning on years ahead, I see the city looking into the future. With the available grants the city has qualified for and with future grants, we can keep on schedule with continuous maintenance and future development that are already on the planning board. We have to look at improvements to the older parts of the city for maintenance on ditches, road repair and city utilities to keep up with the growth of any new businesses or families coming into our community.
LOPEZ: We need to make sure we are maintaining the improved areas. When it comes to where the money is coming from, we should focus on having strong negotiations with industrial contracts and file for as many state and federal grants as possible. This is our money coming back to us. If elected as council member, I want to stay informed, listen to my constituents and provide the city manager with recommendations.
QUESTION:
Beyond Woodshore, the city has not seen major housing projects emerge in quite some time. How would you recruit new single-family development?
CONDON: With the development of Woodshore and the final section of College Park that is currently being built, I think we need to focus our resources on our current residents. If the City’s current infrastructure and community needs are being met Clute becomes an excellent place to work and live and in turn makes Clute an attractive place for new developers. By taking care of the current Clute we make positive strides towards a better “Future Clute” as well.
DOUCET: Looking at the geographic layout of the Clute boundaries, we still have some areas that could be developed for single-family housing. We have to look at the available options that we have used on developments, such as College Park and Woodshore, to venture out into these areas so they can be a partnership between the city and the developer. This way the city can get its investment back at a reasonable rate from the new homeowners. The city has to be looking at all available options even with the new legislative laws that restrict out capability to expand as we have done in the past. With a city council that is aware of the restrictions, we still can push forward with these plans for expansion and maintain city services.
I would very much like to take on these challenges and be a representative for our community to attract additional families into the area and to improve areas in the city to bring affordable housing into our older parts of our city. I truly believe I have a business mind and the experience to help achieve these goals. This has been my home for a lifetime and I want to have a part in its future.
LOPEZ: Before we can answer how, we need to establish where the best location would be for new development. Establishing new businesses and updating our parks should be a start to encourage future residents to choose Clute. Our main focus should be working on improving the areas of our current residents. I visited with several residents who feel their areas have been neglected by the city. My goal is to build positive relationships with the community.
