DANBURY — The last two election cycles have seen a complete turnover of Danbury's elected officials, with a new mayor and all five council members changing.
This year, those who started the wave in 2021 are back on the ballot seeking reelection and three former members are hoping to replace them.
Six candidates are competing for three at-large seats on city council — incumbents Rocky Hicks, Jon Williams and Keith Woods, who are being challenged by former council members Chris Holcomb, Heather Martin and Brenda Milligan. Martin and Milligan lost their 2021 reelection bids, and Holcomb chose not to run when his term ended last year.
All six candidates were sent identical questionnaires and follow-up phone calls placed, but only Holcomb and Martin responded.
Holcomb, 65, an Angleton native, lives in Danbury with his wife, Rhonda. In addition to serving on council from November 2020 to May 2022, he is a member of the Danbury Community Library Association, Danbury American Legion Post 501 and Brazoria County CERT and MRT. He also volunteers with city cleanups and park beautification initiatives, he said.
He works as a maintenance/facilities project specialist for Veolia Water Technologies Solutions. As a Veolia Center of Excellence team member, he designs projects and writes procedures to ensure its facilities comply with government regulations, he said. He believes his 26 years of experience in the wastewater industry will be useful in streamlining the operation of the city’s utility wastewater system and reduce the fines being levied by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Martin served one term on council after being elected in 2019. The 42-year-old San Saba native describes herself as a nonprofit volunteer and board member with a background in human resources and finance/payroll. She also is experienced in and passionate about municipal finance through training from local experts and the Texas Municipal League, she said.
She is involved in the community by serving on boards for multiple 501(c)3 organizations through Danbury ISD, was an active member of the Danbury Police Department Citizens Association, currently volunteers with the Friends of Danbury Civics Club and is a volunteer with the SPCA of Brazoria County.
Candidates were asked to keep each of their responses at 300 words or less, and they are provided with minimal editing. Early voting continues through Tuesday. Election Day is May 6. The top three vote-getters will serve two-year terms.
QUESTION
What should be the city’s priority in addressing its infrastructure, particularly the water system?
HOLCOMB: The city’s infrastructure (water and sewer) needs to be the top priority because, simply put, the city will shut down without water and sewer, leaving the residents and businesses angry and unhappy that their toilets won’t flush. Unfortunately, the above-ground water storage tank does not work and has been neglected for many years, which is unacceptable. Without the above-ground water storage tank, the city will have no other water source if the water tower quits working due to a faulty pump, a tripped VFD, or any slew of different reasons.
The city is about to be out of debt. With those extra funds, the city must dedicate more money toward the water system and look for ways to upgrade it, even if it takes a little bit at a time while waiting for grants.
The city needs to be more proactive by developing plans such as inventory management, critical spare parts listing, routine maintenance checklist, maintenance procedures, etc.
The second priority should be the city streets. The heavy truck route should be removed from residential streets and limited to only major thoroughfares. In addition, the potholes should be filled correctly instead of how the city now does it.
MARTIN: We need to find qualified personnel to implement the Community Development Block Grant that the city was recently awarded. We also need long-term budgeting. Infrastructure issues will always be ongoing, and we need to have 3-, 5- and 10-year plans to stay in compliance with the state.
QUESTION
How much priority should Danbury place on growth, and what types of growth would most benefit the city and its residents?
HOLCOMB: The city should put a low priority on growth and instead focus on the failing infrastructure. However, I recommend developing a five-year community sustainability plan to responsibly address long-term development, land use and growth.
MARTIN: We can support local businesses by advertising them through the city website; I advocated for this when on council. I also advocated for a homestead exemption for ALL homeowners. It’s local government's job to have a tight budget to offset rising home appraisals.
QUESTION
The city has taken up in the last year forgiving multiple loans made to the utilities department amounting to at least $75,000. What should the city do to ensure the utility fund is self-supporting and eliminate the need for such loans going forward?
HOLCOMB: As a rule of thumb, a loan to another department should never be forgiven. However, proper budgeting will go a long way in preventing things of this nature. That being said, unforeseen problems do occur, and you have to handle each of them on a case-by-case basis.
MARTIN: In the next year the grant received by CDBG should eliminate needs for such loans. Long term, it will take a major budget overview to see what utility needs will be as a functioning plant, and how to plan for future maintenance costs. I’m passionate about municipal finance and believe I can help with this planning.
