FREEPORT — Since the resignation of Ward D Councilman and former mayor Troy Brimage in October, the city of Freeport has often seen deadlock within the City Council with votes ending in 2-2 ties. That can end with the selection of a someone to fill the Ward D vacancy.
In accordance with state law, a special election will take place to fill the seat. The winner will serve through the original end of Brimage’s term in May 2024.
The decision of voters could make a huge impact as to what direction the city takes, especially between then and the regular election May 6, when there will be contested races for Wards A and C.
Many issues have come before the city in the last year as two council members have been under investigation regarding their business practices — Brimage and current Ward A representative Jeff Peña — and many residents have wanted answers regarding what has been found.
There also has been disagreement with regards to where to make improvements to the city and how to approach the downtown revitalization project. Industry looking to make a foothold in the city has also caused waves, with some of them succeeding, such as Volkswagen signing with Port Freeport, and some which have failed, including Kisuma’s effort to establish a plant to filter magnesium from seawater.
Three Ward D residents filed paperwork to run for the vacant seat. Two are from the Bridge Harbor neighborhood, Ron Bachman and Karla Clark, and one lives on Avenue D, Winton Rossow.
Early voting begins Wednesday and continues through Feb. 21. The date of the special election is Feb. 25.
Bachman, 72, and his wife, Margaret, have three adult children. He originally hails from San Angelo. After 30 years as a corporate manager, he retired from Verizon/GTE. He is currently the facilities director at the Brazosport Fine Arts Council, a board member — and cello player — for the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra, a team leader with Habitat for Humanity, chairman on the administrative board and outgoing chairman of trustees at Lake Jackson’s First United Methodist Church.
Clark, a 68-year-old Oklahoma native with a son and granddaughter, retired after an extensive career in civil service. Beginning in 1980, she worked as an assistant city secretary in Brazoria and in tax collections, building permits and water billing. She worked through the ranks over nearly 25 years for the Brazoria County Appraisal District, eventually becoming director of operations, where she worked extensively with the Industry Appraisal Team. She then worked as a registrar for Brazosport ISD, where she volunteered with Communities in School and the Boys and Girls Club. Since then she has continued to volunteer with schools and the Freeport food bank. She is also currently the secretary and treasurer of the Bridge Harbor Condo Association and the Freeport Planning and Zoning Commission.
Rossow, a Brazoria County sign maker and Freeport native, is 70 years old and has a wife named Debra. His previous leadership experience includes being a member of the ministerial alliances of Freeport and Port Freeport, part of the Brazosport High School Booster Club and the Lanier Middle School PTA. He is currently a pastor at Miracle House of Prayer, and a board member of the Brazosport Medical Center, Oakland Community Cemetery and Marking Luther King Committee. He is also a chaplain with the Freeport Police Department and the public announcer for Brazosport High School varsity baseball.
The Facts provided three identical questions to each of the candidates who were asked to keep each of their responses at 300 words or less. Their answers are provided with minimal editing and appear in alphabetical order by last name.
Question
Freeport City Council has been self-described as “dysfunctional.” What will you bring to the table to make the council more functional and effective?
BACHMAN: I will bring a calm demeanor with respect for other council members and all who appear before the council. My management experience at Verizon/GTE prepared me to deal with conflicting priorities and goals in order to create agreements that bring desired results to all parties, regardless of their experience, education and goals.
CLARK: I’ve worked at the county level of government, and I understand that it takes a group effort of people working together to get things done. The City Council and the city have become divided into subgroups that are not working together. I am not a member of any subgroup or any “good old boy network.” I just want to see the city of Freeport to move forward. I am willing to work with anyone to focus on goals that help citizens and take care of the business of the people.
ROSSOW: As a good councilman, I will first get an understanding of what we are trying to accomplish by listening and respecting the ideas and suggestions of the other council members.
Question
Port Freeport signed a deal with Volkswagen last year that could lead to new jobs, but in a separate situation, they have also performed acts of eminent domain on the East End neighborhood for future use in attracting business. How can the city balance its desire to be an industrial hub with its needs for housing?
BACHMAN: Well-maintained and adequate housing should be a priority for all residents. Port Freeport built a group of modern houses that they provided to the former East End residents that were willing to vacate. Cooperative efforts between the city and its commercial/industrial entities must continue to be encouraged. The city must also be very careful with the terms of agreements they make with potential developers. My work experience taught me that you can’t believe everyone who makes an attractive presentation just because they’re offering a desirable result. You must be willing to end negotiations with people who promise more than they can deliver and keep looking for a developer who can demonstrate their expertise and previous success in producing your desired results.
CLARK: There is no conflict between housing and industry. Freeport needs housing and much more. Freeport needs to be revitalized in every area — housing, shopping, infrastructure and improve the daily life of citizens. We need to focus on what makes Freeport special, and develop those unique assets in a way that benefits every citizen, not just a small group of special interests.
ROSSOW: I feel like we can handle the housing the same way we did when the LNG plant was built. Most of the workers will be temporary contractors from all over the state of Texas and beyond.
Question
The question of how to handle downtown Freeport has resulted in disagreements between multiple public and private entities. What do you think is a proper mix of commercial, office and residential use for downtown and why?
BACHMAN: I see this problem like designing a three-legged stool. Downtown Freeport should have enough commercial space to support the needs of consumers living and working in the area; enough office space to provide income opportunities for professionals who would like to live within walking distance of their office; and enough residential spaces to house those who wish to live within walking distance of their employer and retail providers. Downtown Freeport has multiple buildings that could be refurbished for commercial, office and residential use, as well as vacant lots for new development.
The issues I see are: 1) who will fund the necessary renovation; 2) who will use the renovated spaces; and 3) who will profit from the new users of the spaces.
There are no quick and easy answers for any of these that are likely to be found from potentially interested parties. Perhaps the greater question is how to make downtown more attractive to more people in Southern Brazoria County since more pedestrian traffic in the area will inspire the development of more consumer-oriented commerce which would be the spark that ignites ongoing development. Continued participation in the Texas Main Street Program will position the city to market our existing resources more effectively while enriching the experiences of those who visit.
CLARK: I disagree that there is a “magical mix” that will recreate the Historic Downtown. Let’s say we come up with those percentages: will that actually make anything happen? No. We need capital investment in downtown. Downtown Freeport has not seen any substantial development since Intermedics left. The city should do everything it can to support investment in downtown. Those investors putting their own money on the line will determine the best uses.
ROSSOW: I think the owners of buildings should make the final decision of what they want to do with their building within code. In cities like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and other major cities, there are commercials on the bottom and residential on the top in the same building. I say this because I would like to see downtown Freeport come alive again. It is important that the council listen to the concerns of the people and give them a voice in our decisions about downtown Freeport.
