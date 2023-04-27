FREEPORT — Freeport’s City Council was made whole for the first time in months with the election of Winston Rossow in a special election — and ensuing runoff — this spring.
Now, two seats are both up and contested, including for Ward C, currently represented by incumbent Mario Muraira.
Muraira is a 29-year-old lifelong Freeport resident who works as a Lab Operator at Dow Chemical. He served a congressional intern for Randy Weber from 2013 to 2014. He is also member of the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Young Professional Board, serving as chair in 2019. He has been featured as a nominee for the Facts Leaders Under 40.
His opponent is George Matamoros, 45, another lifelong Freeport resident who currently serves as an IT Analyst for Digital Field Operations for Phillips 66 in Sweeny. Matamoros and his wife have two daughters. He is currently a member of both the Board of Adjustments and the Economic Development Corporation for the city. He also serves as a youth soccer coach for the Lake Jackson Soccer Association.
The winner will have a lot of work to do as the city of Freeport looks at a number of possible changes and challenges. This includes items not just from within the city, but also from the Port, which the city is set to see in court over the de-annexation of land in the East End.
The Facts provided three identical questions to each of the candidates who were asked to keep each of their responses at 300 words or less. Their answers are provided with minimal editing and appear in alphabetical order by last name.
question
Freeport’s downtown has been the subject of a lot of debate between various committees and other groups. What should the city’s strategy for revitalizing the neighborhood be?
Matamoros: I am on two boards that have had vigorous debate about this issue. The city through its planning and zoning board with assistance from the Main Street board, should create a comprehensive zoning plan to help spur revitalization in downtown. The main priority should be to promote retail on ground floor of buildings whether it be shopping or dining. Downtown has sat vacant for too long that the zoning should help spur growth not hinder it. It should also entail zoning that includes housing with some type of ability to have short-term rentals on second story or above buildings. There should also be protections for the current owners who reside in downtown without having to involve any other board or city council. All downtown zoning should be done so the Board of Adjustments does not have to hear individual requests for variances from individuals who want to improve their property in downtown. Then the other boards, the Main Street and Economic Development, will then be able to help spur that revitalization with their expertise.
Muraira: There must be a push for a collaborative effort between city officials — the city manager, code enforcement, the Main Street board, the Economic Development Corporation, and the downtown business community. The goal should be to work together and get buy-in from downtown businesses. A tactical plan should be implemented to help the development of businesses through grants and allow residential in downtown to increase foot traffic in places like the Freeport Museum, City Hall, and restaurants that linger throughout the downtown area.
question
What’s the best way to ensure industry and the city government have a clear line of communication to promote housing, jobs and safety for the residents without leaning too far in any direction?
Matamoros: The best way to ensure is to have a clear line of communication between industry and city government — establish a collaborative and transparent relationship between the two. I would ask that city officials with industry leaders establish and maintain regular communication channels such as meetings, forums or working groups. This will help foster transparency between both parties about goals and objectives as well as limitations. This transparency will help build trust and prevent misunderstandings by discussing key issues and sharing of information. Also prioritize community input so that the community can share concerns and ideas with the two. That will allow city officials and industry leaders to factor them into decision-making. Both should develop and establish shared goals that prioritize the needs of the community such as affordable housing, increasing job opportunities and improving public safety. By following these steps, city officials and industry leaders can establish a collaborative and transparent relationship that promotes the needs of the community while balancing the interests of industry and government.
Muraira: The City of Freeport and our industry neighbors should implement communication goals and objectives that will help serve the needs of our citizens. Good communication plans can inspire action from the citizens and serve to mobilize and direct to areas of attention — for example housing, jobs, and safety. During critical events it is crucial for our industry neighbors to notify the city, and provide clear details during, and after the incident has taken place. We should not wait a year for clarification. There is a lot of work to do, but we need to work together. By working together, we can build a bridge of trust between industry leaders and the city of Freeport.
question
What standards will you apply in deciding whether to support economic development incentives?
Matamoros: I would use a S.M.A.R.T. standard in support of incentives for economic development. They should be Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-bound (S.M.A.R.T). Goals should be to attract new businesses to Freeport and/or the creation of a certain number of higher income jobs. I will make sure the city conducts a cost-benefit analysis so we can determine whether the benefits of providing the incentives outweigh the costs. I will try to use performance-based incentives such as tax credits or grants that would be tied to specific outcomes such as job creation or investment in Freeport. I will also have the city evaluate the effectiveness of incentives, so we make sure they achieve their intended goals. It will also help identify areas for improvement and ensure they are used in the most effective way possible. But most of all, I will be transparent with any incentive offered for economic development. This will ensure that incentives are offered to businesses that can make the greatest positive impact in/on Freeport. Overall, using incentives requires careful planning and consideration of the costs and benefits. By following these standards, we can ensure that incentives are used in a responsible and effective way.
Muraira: City Council must be allowed to drive negotiation efforts and meet with key leaders and developers to make solid productive requests. Every time we meet, negotiations have already been made between the City Manager and the developer. This pre-finalized plan then makes its way to council only to be approved without much discussion. The standards we need to have in our contracts are claw-back provisions and heavy penalties to make sure that the developers and associates fulfill their end of the contract. Other standards can come in the form of betterment in the quality of life such as workforce-training initiatives for high-school students, collaborative efforts with Brazosport College to help Freeport residents, and incentives to have employees purchase homes locally. These items need to be tied into a percentage factor to qualify for the full amount of the incentive package.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.