WEST COLUMBIA — Only school board Position 5 is open for election in this year’s race for Columbia-Brazoria ISD.
Incumbent James Broussard faces newcomer Savanah Stewart.
Up to three positions are elected each year to serve a three-year terms.
Broussard has served one term as a trustee. He has three children in the district and disagrees with his wife, who wants to keep their children in C-BISD.
Broussard was vocal about his desire to see campus police officers inside the schools, he said at a recent candidate forum held in Brazoria.
Stewart, 35, lives in West Columbia with her husband, Sean and their three boys.
Her experience in management and teamwork throughout her life have taught her that one person cannot get a job done, she said. She has learned to communicate effectively and to work with others to get things accomplished. Steward coaches youth basketball and for nine years actively supported school events for her children.
Each candidate was asked to respond to a set of identical questions specific to the office they seek. The answers were limited to 300 words each and are presented alphabetically with minimal editing.
Broussard did not respond to email or phone messages seeking his involvement in this process. Stewart’s responses follow.
Early voting continues through Saturday. Election Day is May 6.
QUESTION
Communicating threats through social media seems to create more issues and concerns for the students, parents, and staff. What plans do you have when it comes to school safety?
STEWART: I would like to meet with experts in this field to decide on specific initiatives. However, we need drug dogs that are able to detect both drugs and gunpowder. We need to increase the presence of our CBISD Police Department; the presence of the officers can lead to positive rapport with students, give the students positive examples of leadership, and ensure threats are noticed and stopped prior to occurring.
QUESTION
What issues do you believe your district needs to address in its academic program and offerings?
STEWART: The district has a variety of students with different needs. Some students need special programs to assist with their learning, some students need more challenging instruction, and some students need an education that is applicable to their future careers. All of these areas have room for improvement. I am especially excited about the passing of the bond to build a new CTE Building, and I want to work with the district to seize this opportunity to work more with local industry to help students who choose to go directly into the workforce after graduation.
QUESTION
Teacher retention and salaries are a concern for many districts across the nation. How do you believe the district can ensure maintaining teacher tenure and still be competitive with salaries to encourage new hires?
STEWART: Taking the steps to create a positive work environment will maintain teacher tenure — an environment where teachers feel safe, feel valued, and where their opinions matter. I look forward to working with other board members on a budget that continues to offer competitive salaries for our CBISD staff.
