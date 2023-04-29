FREEPORT — For the third time in as many campaigns, Shane Pirtle has company on the ballot in his bid to serve as the Position 1 commissioner on the Port Freeport board.
Kim Kincannon, a 71-year-old retiree from West Columbia, and Manning Rollerson of Freeport are hoping to unseat Pirtle, 68, for a six-year term on the May 6 ballot. Both have engineering backgrounds and a lengthy history of public service.
Kincannon and his wife, West Columbia Mayor Laurie Kincannon, have been married 45 years and have three children, sons Kyle and Kent and daughter Kate Kincannon Huvar. A Texas A&M graduate with a civil engineering degree, he retired in 2020 after working at Dow Chemical sites for 46 years, 33 years as an employee and 13 as a contractor. His expertise is in structures, foundations, drainage and water supply, he said.
Amid his two terms on the Columbia-Brazoria ISD board, on which he served from 1987-93, including two terms as vice president, he ran for the port commission in 1991, finishing second in a six-person race. He also coaches several youth athletic programs, including soccer, baseball and basketball, and served more than 15 years as chairman of the Brazoria County Texas A&M Club Scholarship Committee.
Pirtle, the one-time mayor and councilman in Lake Jackson, now lives in Brazoria with his wife of 34 years, Linda. He has three children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Born in Harlingen, he moved around while being “raised in the Air Force” before settling in Brazosport 55 years ago, he said.
After serving on Lake Jackson City Council for one term, he became mayor in 2001 and served six years before being forced off by term limits. He defeated Tobey L. Davenport for the Position 1 seat on the Port Freeport Commission in 2011 and earned reelection over former county commissioner Larry Stanley in 2017. In addition to board committee assignments, Pirtle is the commission’s liaison to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Velasco Drainage District, Brazoria County Economic Development Alliance and Texas Department of Transportation, and he chairs the 36A coalition working on alternate evacuation and transportation relief around Rosenberg.
He regularly attends events hosted by the area chambers of commerce, the Alliance, Lower Brazos River Coalition, Associated Builders and Contractors, Brazoria County Cities Association, local industry and other county organizations. He also has been involved in community causes for more than 30 years, including as a board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County and United Way, United Way Disaster Recovery Committee, Boy Scouts of America leader, Brazosport Rotary, Habitat for Humanity, Brazosport College Former Students Association, Brazoria County Association for Children’s Habilitation, United Methodist Youth Mission, Christ Lutheran Church council, and elder in Victory Church, Pregnancy Help Center and the Port Ministry, among others.
A licensed professional engineer, Pirtle retired after 33 years with Dow Chemical and now does consulting work for safety instrumented systems.
Rollerson is an honorably discharged member of the U.S. Army National Guard who has made multiple runs for office in Freeport. Born in Charleston, South Carolina, Rollerson describes himself as a minister, CEO, activist and advocate for the voiceless. He has pending litigation against the port for its purchases of East End property in Freeport.
Multiple efforts to obtain Rollerson’s responses to The Facts’ questionnaire were unsuccessful.
The winner of the race will serve alongside Barbara Fratila, who is unopposed for Position 2 after incumbent John Hoss chose not to seek reelection.
The Facts provided three identical questions to each of the candidates, who were asked to keep each of their responses at 300 words or less. They are provided with minimal editing and appear in alphabetical order.
Early voting continues through Tuesday. Election Day is May 6. The winner will serve a two-year term.
QUESTION
The port has seen substantial growth in recent years in the auto import/export Market. What areas of growth do you believe will power the port’s growth in the next 10 years?
KINCANNON: One of the strengths of Port Freeport has been the diversified mix of cargo. The fact that the port is not totally dependent on one tenant or market segment has been very beneficial in maintaining a steady income stream. For example, the incident of Freeport LNG last June completely stopped the export of liquid natural gas until February of this year. Even though this was a severe disruption in terms of tonnage and income to the port, revenues from other port tenants and users were able to cover the shortfall.
Going forward, the lease that the port entered into with Volkswagen last year will guarantee that the automobile import/export business will continue its growth into the future, with that deal alone more than doubling the number of vehicles that will transit the port. The addition of a dedicated ramp to better handle the roll-on/roll-off ships that carry these vehicles will further enhance the port’s ability to attract new customers in that industry.
The other major growth opportunity is at the container terminal. Berth 8 is nearing completion, and it will approximately double the available dock frontage for container ships. That, combined with the widening and deepening of the Freeport Channel, plus the addition of two new gantry cranes, will enable the port to compete on a global scale for the largest-size ships that can fit through the Panama Canal. With its strategic location and short sailing time to open water, Port Freeport will be a favorable destination for container ships when these projects are completed.
PIRTLE: Volkswagen will be ready to be in operation toward the end of the year, so we will see a ramp up in vehicles from them, more than doubling our previous capacity. With the new Berth 8 and two new cranes in the near future, we will be increasing our container cargo and some project cargo. Plus we still have several parcels available for new business at the port.
QUESTION
Many residents argue that the port should not have any tax rate and be self-supporting. How do you answer them?
KINCANNON: I agree wholeheartedly. The citizens of Southern Brazoria County have been paying taxes to Port Freeport for nearly 100 years. In the past, that tax was necessary to fund port operations and provide the funds needed for capital projects. However, the recent growth in revenue from the port’s business operations from leases and fees charged to port uses is enough that the tax rate can be reduced to zero without harming the port’s financial well-being.
For example, net cash flow from operating activities, after paying expenses, has more than doubled from $12.6 million in 2017 to $29.6 million in 2022.
Despite this massive growth in revenue, the port collected more property taxes in 2022 than ever. I believe that as operating revenue goes up, taxes should go down.
And even though the general obligation bonds issued for the channel project are technically supported by taxes, the port commission has the ability to use other funds to pay those bonds and reduce the tax rate that would otherwise be needed. This was made clear by the port’s bond counsel at a commission meeting earlier this year.
It is not a matter of whether it is possible for the port to be self-supporting, it is only a matter of priority.
PIRTLE: To begin with, the taxes are restricted to harbor and navigation improvements, such as the deepening and widening project; they do not go into the operating fund. The voters approved $130 million for this project at a 4.01 cents per $100 valuation, and we are below that at 3.5 cents per $100 valuation. The tax rate has been lowered 34 percent since 2011, and I anticipate it will be lowered again this year. Zeroing the tax at the port would essentially give the local commercial interests a $4 million permanent “tax abatement.” Currently taxes are the only way the port can receive funds from commercial users of the harbor. Zeroing taxes would be very detrimental to the growth of the port. We need to look at alternatives, maybe a port industrial agreement.
QUESTION
How would you characterize the port’s handling of East End acquisitions, and how would you mend the divide the situation has created?
KINCANNON: I am troubled by some of the things that I have heard about how residents in the East End were treated, and the ongoing dispute with the City of Freeport is damaging to everyone involved. I will work hard to forge a better relationship with Freeport residents and their elected representatives. I deeply believe in The Golden Rule, that you should always treat others as you hope that they will treat you.
Communication and respect are the keys to any relationship, and I will treat the City of Freeport as a partner and not as an underling or adversary.
PIRTLE: I believe the port has tried very hard to work with the residents of the East End. We started buying properties in 1999 and have been purchasing properties from willing owners since then, often at well above market value. We spent nearly $7 million building 45 new homes for residents, with new appliances, carports and storage buildings, keeping residents in Freeport. We have spent about $17 million in total, not including legal fees, buying 300 lots, deteriorated structures and a few homes, usually in need of repair. We provided legal assistance, moving assistance and accountants. We understand that some of these homes were sentimental and we have honestly tried to be compassionate and understanding in working through the transition.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.