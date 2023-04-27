LAKE JACKSON — City Council Position 5 Jon “J.B.” Baker incumbent has plenty of council experience under his belt, while challenger Mike Walls hopes to bring a fresh perspective to the city as a small business owner.
Position 5 is one of two contested council races for three open seats on the May 6 ballot. Matthew Broaddus in Position 1 is running unopposed while incumbent Rhonda Seth faces retired Dow scientist Gary Hunter for Position 3.
Baker, 62, was born in Caldwell and raised in Houston. He moved to Lake Jackson in 1986 and became a police officer for the city in 1988. He and wife Shon Baker have four children and three grandchildren.
Baker is chief deputy with the Brazoria County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, a position he took after retiring from the Lake Jackson Police Department. He served on city council from 2011 to 2017, when term limits forced his departure. After waiting the required 18 months to run again, he rejoined council in 2019 and retained his seat in 2021.
He serves on various boards and is involved in organizations including the Brazoria County Calvary, Lions Club, Rotary Club, Boys and Girls of America, Blue Knights of America, Brazoswood Youth Football Association, Texas Emmaus Community, and ActionS Inc. of Brazoria County, and he is a deacon and trustee of the First United Missionary Baptist.
Walls, 45, and his wife, Adie, have three children — Connor, 21, Natalie, 19, and Mason, 15.
He owns Caring Senior Service of Brazoria County and Revered Texan Hearth & Home, which provide long-term care services to the elderly and infirm within Lake Jackson and surrounding communities. He is also a real estate investor and partner in a residential and commercial remodeling company, MKR Construction.
Walls has experience with several boards and committees, including the International Franchise Association, Free Market Medical Association, Bandera Education Foundation and numerous youth sports and advisory boards. He also is an active patient rights advocate, lobbying on the local, state and national level. His only previous run for elected office came last year, when he sought a Brazosport ISD board seat.
He currently sits on the Lake Jackson Development Corp. board and the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustments. He coaches youth sports in Lake Jackson. Walls is also involved with the Gathering Place and its annual Brain Fair, as well as the Alzheimer’s Association and Lions Club, he said.
The City Council consists of a mayor and five council members, who serve two-year staggered terms and are elected on an at-large basis.
Early voting began Monday and continues through May 2. Election Day is May 6.
The Facts provided identical questions to each of the candidates, who were asked to keep their responses to 300 words or less. They are presented here with minimal editing.
QUESTION
In light of the debate over rabbits and chickens, how can the city balance one person’s property rights without violating those of their neighbors?
BAKER: I believe that if an ordinance allows chickens or rabbits that the animals owners should be responsible owners and not let what goes on inside the confines of their property infringe on someone else’s property. Furthermore, I wanted the community to decide whether rabbits and chickens are to be allowed inside the city limits by it being placed on a ballot instead of just the council making the decision. Each council member should carry out the wishes of the majority of their constituents, not just the loudest. Allowing the citizens to vote gives the council a clear direction on how the majority of the community feels.
WALLS: First and foremost, property rights are human rights. There is no way to separate the two. Second, government is in place to secure these rights and protect others from infringement of their own rights. The primary concern of our city government then is to preserve one’s human rights while not infringing on another’s human rights. This is a simple task at its core: Allow people to do as they wish without it becoming a nuisance (or worse) to others. The current rabbit ordinance language on the May 6 ballot does exactly that. It allows for a reasonable number of rabbits while preserving all of the existing nuisance ordinances currently on the books. A similar chicken ordinance could easily do the same … a small number of hens for non-commercial purposes.
By the way, in a broad survey by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2000 of municipal ordinances in the top 100 most populous cities in the US, 94 percent of them allow for chickens in some manner. And as the movement for urban agricultural practices has gathered steam, this has expanded even further.
QUESTION
With the city lacking large pieces of property to develop, how can it attract more residents?
BAKER: I believe the city should look into properties that are in the ETJ (extraterritorial jurisdiction) for annexation to gain more parcels of land that may be utilized for development. Annexation to the city limits may provide more land; however, that doesn’t mean the landowners want to sell or provide more development. Growth has to be organic and cannot be forced.
We, as the council and the city manager, have to have foresight on where the growth may occur and have a plan in place to accommodate said growth. Lots of elected city officials stand on growth as a measure of success. I don’t believe success can be measured on that because growth is not always good or beneficial to the community.
WALLS: There isn’t much we can do about attracting more residents without adequate room for them to move into. There is a little room to the north off Highway 288 and FM 2004, but it has challenges in developing it that have yet to be overcome. Of course there is always the idea of building up, but that is rarely popular and usually cost-prohibitive in a city of our size. However, we could attract more economic activity by promoting business.
The city is just finishing up its downtown revitalization project and plans to possibly start working on revitalizing Plantation Drive. There are good opportunities to make Lake Jackson attractive to more businesses which, in turn, would entice our neighbors to come visit Lake Jackson for their needs. Since our city’s primary source of revenue is sales tax, this would be a net revenue gain for our city if we could attract more people to visit Lake Jackson and spend their money here.
QUESTION
TDECU has proposed a land gift to the city with a possible location for a city staff or official building. With the city outgrowing its current facilities, what should the priority be for the new building?
BAKER: I think the land gift is a tremendous benefit to the city and citizens of Lake Jackson. TDECU has been a great partner to the city and is a staple of our community. The gift would give the city more options and lower the financial burden that we would feel by helping us provide the employees and departments that the city operates adequate facilities to keep the city operating efficiently.
WALLS: As of my writing, TDECU has yet to make any final proposals (to my knowledge) of what they would actually gift the city. There have been several proposals brought forth, but I’ve yet to see anything concrete. Also, it is important to note that the project is contingent upon the City of Lake Jackson (the taxpayer) finishing the buildout of Azalea Street from Circle Way Street to the Center Way/Grapevine Turn. As of right now, there has been no finalization of what this would cost the city. While there has been some discussion of this arrangement at city council meetings, much of the discussion has happened behind closed doors and out of public view for various reasons. That being said, I’ve heard from multiple sources that the police department needs more room. This could perhaps be accommodated by LJPD expanding into the City Hall building and moving some or all of City Hall services to a new building. But, at this time there is not enough information available to me to make an educated and informed answer.
