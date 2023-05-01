MANVEL — Two Manvel City Council veterans and a community activist are vying to replace Debra Davison as mayor after the incumbent chose to step aside after a pair of three-year terms.
Self-employed project manager Dan Davis, broker-owner Lorraine Hehn and business owner Eugene Howard have all tossed their hat in the ring for the open position.
Davis, 30, originally from Kingwood, lives in Manvel with his wife, Erica, and two children Caellum, 8, and Kira, 7. He has a background in finance, project management and product development. Elected in 2019, he served one term to Manvel City Council before seeking the Republican nomination for Precinct 2 county commissioner last year.
His community involvement includes volunteering for Well Food Pantry, organizing monthly trash cleanup days, serving on the ActionS board and helping several other community associations, he said.
Hehn, 48, and her husband, Derek, live in Manvel with their children Layla Abby, Lennon Rhys and Liam Sebastian. After serving on various boards and commissions, Hehn successfully ran for Manvel City Council Position 2 in 2015, twice earning reelection. She served as mayor pro tem for six of her eight years on council, she said.
Hehn is vice president of the Association of Hispanic Municipal Officials affiliate for the Texas Municipal League and an Alvin-Manvel Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Academy graduate. She is also a board member of Guiding our Youth and a three-year YET program mentor with Alvin ISD.
Howard and his wife, Latasha, live in Manvel with their three children, Andrea Lemon, Micah Reeves and Eva Howard. He ran unsuccessfully last year for the Congressional District 14 Democratic nomination.
His community involvement includes serving as Brazoria County NAACP president, mentorship of students, coaching youth football, serving on the Pearland Police Training and Advisory Board and partnering with faith leaders and organizations in the community.
The winner will be elected to a three-year term as mayor. Early voting continues through Tuesday, and Election Day is May 6.
The Facts provided three identical questions to each of the candidates, who were asked to keep each of their answers at 300 words or less. Their responses are presented alphabetically with minimal editing
QUESTION
With the housing market having cooled because of higher interest rates, how concerned should the city be that the planned large-scale developments won’t materialize?
DAVIS: The housing market is influenced by many factors — interest rates being one. Market analysis of our region shows that Manvel’s future is bright and home purchases will continue at a steady pace over the coming decade due to our proximity to strong jobs and a high quality of life. City governments, though, need to prepare for all scenarios.
Whether a natural disaster or an interest rate hike, Manvel must create an economic environment that is resilient and allows our residents to thrive even during times of uncertainty and national instability. This is why it’s important for our city leaders to understand that pinning our taxpayers beneath the financial burden of unsustainable tax increases is unacceptable and will lead to economic slowdowns which will cause even greater pressure to be placed on our existing tax base. This is why we must have regular communications with key stakeholders in the development and construction industries.
We need to identify ways to streamline our processes at city hall and better engage our Capital Improvement Advisory Committee. This will help to ensure that our community’s growth is managed in a strategic and methodical way that encourages investment in our city while also protecting our existing taxpayers from subsidizing poorly planned developments. Many residents are concerned that Manvel is growing simply because our city slogan is “city on the rise.” As mayor, I am committed to ensuring your voice is heard in city hall and that our government is transparent in everything we do.
HEHN: I have had the great opportunity to have been a part of a council that has planned extremely well for all these scenarios that are taking place in this housing market. We have a great deal of housing that is available for many types of families — from starter homes to those who enjoy the luxuries of large lots and amenities. Not only have we done some amazing planning to offer this variety, we have been able to provide this with a low tax rate.
Our city is busy with many development opportunities as our growth is part of the highlight of Brazoria County. We understand that everyone is trying to get here first. With our strong staff direction and collaborative council, we will welcome those developments who fit into what the citizens are looking for.
HOWARD: The housing market in our region hasn’t exactly “cooled” to the same scale as the national market. Why? Because we are commuting distance from the Houston Medical Center, the Port of Houston, Port Freeport and the Energy Capital of the World. These industries attract and recruit global talent.
We need city leadership that understands how to protect taxpayer interest in the agreements, holds developers accountable, but also protects and sustains growth of our local small/independent businesses — they cannot be sacrificed or left behind in these processes. Developments will materialize — the concern is, "at what expense?"
Buzz words like abatements and TIRZ are great, but they aren’t always clear to citizens. And it’s critical that developers not skimp on build quality or adjust their standards. Developers must be fully vetted for contingencies around rising lumber prices and fluctuating interest rates that protect home buyers. I’m not confident our current council agreements have done that thoroughly or transparently.
However, as mayor, moving forward, I will make sure appropriate due diligence in these agreement processes to keep investors in the Manvel community accountable so that our residents aren’t left with empty promises from opportunist who believe delivering 75 percent of the job is good enough.
As we evolve and build up to welcome more families here, we can do that in a way that still keeps the Spirit of Manvel intact. With wisdom and due diligence, we can make sure Manvel receives everything we’ve been promised.
QUESTION
With Manvel Town Center construction finally moving forward, what type of commercial growth should the city now focus on?
DAVIS: As a former board member for the Alvin-Manvel Chamber of Commerce, I heard firsthand from our local businesses about their needs. Before we talk about future commercial growth, we must first address the needs of our existing business community. They need to have a seat at the table where their voice will be heard. They need a government that is supportive of their needs for better transparency, simplified permitting and a development code that encourages a thriving local economy. Sadly, this has not been the case in Manvel. I know that we can do better.
This is why I was the first candidate in Manvel to bring forward the idea of forming a business advisory committee made up of local business owners and their employees. I am committed to finding creative ways to invest in infrastructure that will support a thriving business community. In order to attract high-quality investment in our city, we must demonstrate that we are a reliable and collaborative partner for businesses of all sizes. Local, regional, and national commercial developers know which cities are business-friendly and which aren’t.
To remain competitive, I pledge to work alongside the Manvel Economic Development Corporation to revamp our development code, re-envision the planning potential of our city, and be aggressive in recruiting and supporting quality business partners who will bring value to our city and take the tax pressure off of our homeowner.
HEHN: It is no secret that the City of Manvel has been very patient and anxious for this development. As our anchor store of H-E-B is taking shape, we are getting submissions for additional large box retail now. There is currently a great deal of interest in retail, restaurant and various mixes that are in the review processes at City Hall. Soon, other areas of commerce will start taking hold and get noticed. We soon expect, not only the Manvel Town Center to continue filling up, but commercial areas in front of various subdivisions, such as Bluewater Estates (Highway 6), DelBello Lakes (Highway 288) and Meridiana (Highway 288 and Meridiana Parkway). Stay tuned!
HOWARD: Inclusion is the hallmark of success and it drives my mantra to restore the power of the government into the hands of the people who fund it. This means including residents in the city’s strategy around commercial growth in a three-step process:
1.) What do our citizens want & need?
2.) What does our professional staff confirm capacity for?
3.) Who are the best partners?
A primary tool would be targeted, no-cost, monthly/bi-monthly surveys — likely sent via utility billing — to gather specific feedback on resident issues and needs, from restaurants we would like to add to lodging challenges to unmet medical needs. The individual input would be consolidated and shared out for collective input.
This input data will help inform the work of our EDC (economic development council) and our outreach arms so to assess the feasibility and capacity of the input alongside our needs.
From our Commissioners Court helping to fund libraries, to discount hotel franchise agreements, to the numerous development grant opportunities in Texas, the possibilities to build a Manvel that retains all of our tax dollars is endless. As a myor, I can lead council to engage multiple agencies and organizations.
Our council brings diverse skill sets and areas of expertise and should be encouraged to bring their full selves to the city. Therefore, our council members can focus on specific work associated with business development that would enable them to tap into their unique work experience and professional relationships in a transparent manner.
QUESTION
Manvel’s property tax rate, at 57 cents, is in the middle of the pack among Brazoria County cities. How can it balance providing services and meet its infrastructure needs among its growing population without raising taxes?
DAVIS: Just six years ago, Manvel City Council raised our tax rate 12 cents from 57 cents to 69 cents. Then, last year, Manvel City Council voted 5-2 to keep the tax rate the same, which raised our taxes.
Like you, I just received my appraisal from the County Appraisal District and I am appalled at the outrageous increases we are seeing. Something needs to change. I am tired of hearing about many of our great Manvel residents moving away due to the year-after-year increases in taxes and fees by Manvel.
Here is how we fix this:
New development will pay for itself while bringing an increase in tax revenue due to new residents paying property taxes and frequenting our local businesses. By better supporting our local businesses, and incentivizing new businesses to come, additional sales tax revenue will be brought into the city.
Then, by cutting waste from the budget, prioritizing financial allocations, securing proper grant dollars, having healthy working relationships with other government entities, and by forecasting future needs, we can make the proper investments in infrastructure while lowering the amount people pay in taxes.
Lastly, I strongly believe that if the city wants to issue large sums of debt, it needs to go to the voters for approval along with if the city wants to raise taxes. I am the only candidate in this race who believes that because I believe your voice needs to be heard.
HEHN: Currently, at 57 cents, we are meeting the infrastructure needs by carefully implementing already set plans for city growth as well as goals set by council. The council includes the vision of the citizens by creating and updating various boards and commissions so we are in tune with what they are asking to see. The council and staff set infrastructure plans for water, wastewater, drainage and thoroughfare (roads) so the citizens' visions can be realized. The council adopts capital improvement plans and manages a very conservative budget so the projects can be implemented carefully, without any additional ask of the taxpayer. We have reduced our tax rate very steadily for years and still have successfully managed to bring in good solid growth with this process. As mayor, I plan to lead our Council with decorum, vision and with the citizens in mind.
HOWARD: I call it my C.A.R.E. Plan.
COST: Costs fluctuate, so I will focus on Value-add. Through examining our budget and unplanned expenditures, we will evaluate the total cost of ownership and translate that into laymen's terms for the community. This will include a breakdown of line items such as city equipment, warranties, maintenance, facilities and staff development.
ACCOUNTABILITY: I firmly believe that government funded by our money should not spend our money without our input. It lacks integrity for me to promise our taxes won’t ever change, and it disregards the professionals who contribute to all of these decisions.
I cannot promise that taxes won's ever change. However, I can promise that our budget, our cost/expenditures are always executed in an open and transparent manner that allows for citizen input, feedback and direction.
RETURN ON INVESTMENT: As mayor, I will have a 90-day initiative to create a task force that ensures we have the best and most highly qualified personnel whose compensation is commensurate to their competence and capability. This means that we must pay competitively within the market.
We will perform a wholistic and comprehensive review of our 5/10/15-year priorities and the anticipated funding sources in order to evaluate ROI, and pinpoint what can be executed without raising taxes.
EVERYONE: I will fully engage various citizen action committees. Whether it relates to infrastructure, development, community resources and everything in between, our residents will be welcomed to the table to ensure practicality and profitability, so that we can rise together.
