Lake Jackson City Council Position 3 candidates, first-time candidate Gary Hunter and incumbent Rhonda Seth, each have strong viewpoints concerning the rabbit ordinance also on the ballot this year. However, both candidates agree prioritizing resident safety is essential to the future of the city.
Councilman Matthew Broaddus has no opposition for Council Position 1, while long-time councilman Jon J. B. Baker seeks re-election against business owner Mike Walls.
Originally from Lindenwold, New Jersey, Hunter, 68, is a retired Dow research scientist who lives in Lake Jackson.
He is married to his wife, Sherri Medina-Hunter, and the couple has two daughters.
Hunter serves as chapter president for the Experimental Aircraft Association but has never previously sought or held public office, he said.
Councilwoman Rhonda Seth grew up in Brazoria County and is a 1995 graduate of Angleton High School. She spent 15 years as a co-owner of Martial Arts America, a Taekwondo school.
She now works as a registered nurse in a local emergency department.
Rhonda and her husband Thomas have two young sons, Jax and Finn, and live in Lake Jackson.
Voters elected Seth to City Council in 2021, and she and has served as council liaison to the Charter Review Committee, the EMS Board, the Keep Lake Jackson Beautiful Board and the Health Board.
The City Council consists of a mayor and five council members, who serve two-year staggered terms, and are elected on an at-large basis.
Early voting began Monday and continues through May 2. Election Day is May 6.
The Facts provided three identical questions to each of the candidates who were asked to keep each of their responses at 300 words or less.
Question:
In light of the debate over rabbits and chickens within the city limits, how can the city balance one person’s property rights without violating those of their neighbors?
HUNTER: That is THE issue. First and foremost is education. Citizens should be made aware of all the facts before drawing any position on such sensitive issues. There is much more to it than just simple property rights. For instance, many citizens don’t know that Lake Jackson is a chartered residential community as opposed to surrounding agricultural communities and county properties. And that the codes and ordinances covering the issue are well thought out with intention. That primary intention is to balance each other’s property rights or to “keep the peace”. And, that is key to keeping Lake Jackson — Lake Jackson.
As a city council meeting attendee, I stated my intentions was to play the role of “devils advocate.” I am not totally against chickens or rabbits. I simply wanted to make sure the mayor and City Council members are aware of “what could possibly go wrong. I also encourage the city to take this issue to the vote of the people. Through the city’s first referendum, it is now on the ballot. If the citizens vote in favor of rabbits, the city will need to set up codes and ordinances to deal with subsequent issues that will likely arise. For instance, what does the city do with loose rabbits? The SPCA will not accept them. And domesticated rabbits turned loose into the wild will most likely perish inhumanely. Like I said earlier, there is much more to it than just simple property rights.
SETH: Private property rights are the cornerstone of our country and our community. It must be said though that with those rights comes tremendous responsibility. Instead of us looking to any level of government for this answer, I personally would like to see us all do better in terms of just being good neighbors.
If you have animals, whether it be cat, dog, chicken, rabbit, hamster or whatever, take care of them. Keep them clean, keep them quiet and keep them on your own property. A citizen’s choice to have animals should never impact a neighbor. And likewise, a citizen’s choice to NOT have animals shouldn’t dictate what their neighbors can do on their own property. If there IS a breakdown in neighborly etiquette, the City of Lake Jackson already has nuisance ordinances in place that address noise, trespassing and unhygienic conditions. Considering all the difficult issues we face in today’s world, this should be an easy one for our community to solve with some common sense and grace.
QUESTION:
With the city lacking large pieces of property to develop, how can it attract more residents?
HUNTER: The two biggest factors attracting residents are jobs and services. The petrochemical industry is the single largest employer in this area, but not everyone in a family works in that industry. Spouses and siblings need good-paying jobs that typically come from the service industry. Restaurants, health care, HVAC, auto repair, construction services, Buc-ee’s — the list goes on and on.
Small businesses are the heartbeat of our city’s economy, and Lake Jackson is the epicenter of the regional economy. Surrounding communities depend on the amenities that Lake Jackson provides. Consequently, this draws revenue from outside the city through sales and hotel taxes that benefits every citizen of Lake Jackson by keeping our property taxes as low as possible. When we run out of room to expand, we should focus on improvements and renovations that make living in Lake Jackson even more desirable. We must resist big city engineers that say, “when you run out of land, you go up.” I am not in favor of “going up” with multi-story — multi-family dwellings to circumvent land shortages. This only taxes our infrastructure even more and requires current residents to unfairly spend their tax dollars to build infrastructure to support the higher density residency.
SETH: Growth can be measured in several different ways. Population growth, of course, is one possible metric but economic growth is another. That “small-town feel” is one of the things I love most about our city. The eclectic dress shops, the small Mom and Pop restaurants and the tons of community events that we offer are all some of the reasons we love raising our family here! Yes, there is very little land left in Lake Jackson for new developments, but we will have the opportunity to revitalize some of our older neighborhoods in the future. As we do, I would like us to be very mindful of learning from past experiences. An example of this would be increasing the width of the driveways and the width and quality of streets that we allow developers to build. Considering lot widths and depth, maintaining strong infrastructure like water resources, drainage and sewage, the quality of the services that we as a city offer, are all important components in how we grow.
We want to encourage new businesses into our local economy by creating infrastructure that supports great parking, walkability, and variety. Not only does this mean more convenience and options for our own citizens but attracting shoppers from outside our city to spend their dollars here, keeps the cost of living in check and reduces the financial burden of growth for our own citizens. So, the question maybe shouldn’t be how we attract more residents, but how do we better the quality of life for the residents that are already here.
QUESTION:
TDECU has proposed a land gift to the city with a possible location for a city staff or official building. With the city outgrowing its current facilities, what should the priority be for the new building?
HUNTER: I believe the police department deserves the highest priority for the new building. As the city grows, so do all of the normal city policing issues. And big-city crime has made its way down the highway into Lake Jackson. We have all seen what has happened to other cities that defunded police and reduced their forces. Crime has taken over their neighborhoods in horrendous fashion. We are very fortunate this hasn’t happened here. However, we should not sit idly by and wait for crime to creep into our city before we do anything about it. If we get behind the curve, we may never recover. As such, I think it is imperative we begin to grow our police force to not only keep up with the current influx of crime, but to deter crime from moving here in the future. My research indicates the recommended minimum number of police officers per capita is two per 1,000 residents. However, we are way below the recommended minimum of two. As best I can tell, we are somewhere around 1.2, if not lower. As such we are easy prey for the criminals. Of course, these stats don’t include surrounding police departments that cooperate with the LJPD, or our county Sheriffs Department. But, in the dead of night, when somebody is trying to bust into your house, it is the Lake Jackson PD that will get the call. Our safety and security is paramount to keeping Lake Jackson — Lake Jackson.
SETH: City Council and city staff have worked very hard to be good financial stewards and to maintain the equipment/buildings that we have, while being resourceful in getting city work done with what we have on hand. There has been a lot of discussion regarding how the city might best utilize the two separate building and land gifts that may, potentially, come from TDECU.
Identified in 2021, by our volunteer, citizen-led, bond task force, we have two current needs. One of which is to expand our police department building as well as our city hall. Our buildings have been very well maintained, but space is very tight in both departments. With this possible gift, it has been proposed that PD could be relocated to the much more central FM 2004 location and that City Hall could expand then to the old PD building. This potential solution would relieve the financial burden on the taxpayers of new construction while providing some much-needed relief for the police department and city staff. These are only two of the options that have been discussed. There are many other possibilities that have yet to be considered and explored.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.