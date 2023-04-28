SWEENY — Whoever takes the Position 4 seat in the Sweeny City Council will stay busy, whether it’s incumbent John Rambo or his challenger, Kelly Fuller.
The city is facing a flood of issues with the water system as residents report a reddish-brown tinted water destroying their clothes, fixtures and appliances. They’re also working on more infra-structure concerns including the EDC’s Industrial Park Road improve-ments and drainage.
Kelly Fuller is a Midland native who came to Sweeny with her husband, Sweeny ISD Superintendent Daniel Fuller, and their four children. She has 16 years of experience as a chief financial officer for Permian Basin manufacturer representative E squared I. Since moving to Sweeny, she’s been involved in the Athletic Booster Club, helped with parades and Sweeny Rotary Club projects.
John Rambo is serving his second term on council. The 39-year-old instrumentation and electrical technician lives in Sweeny with wife, Ashley, and their two daughters. He ran unopposed in his last two races. He’s participated in Dr. Leal’s Halloween in the Park, Christmas in the Park, Pride Day, Mardi Gras and the community cleanup.
The winner will serve alongside a new mayor, unopposed Position 2 candidate Reese Cook — also a first-time officeholder — and Councilmen Tim Pettigrew, Bill Hayes and Mark Morgan Jr.
The Facts provided three identical questions to each of the candidates who were asked to keep each of their responses at 300 words or less. Their answers are provided with minimal editing and appear in alphabetical order by last name.
QUESTION
The water problem has been a big focus of the city for years. How should the city move forward with ensuring the problem is solved long-term?
ANSWERS
Fuller: The first step is to ensure that all currently delinquent work gets completed in a timely manner. Secondly, operating procedures need to be documented for preventative maintenance for the water infrastructure so that appropriate maintenance schedules can be created and monitored. Regular testing of the water above and beyond TCEQ requirements should be done so that faith and trust can be rebuilt with our community surrounding the water inconsistencies. It is also important that communication is transparent and frequent so that citizens do not have to wonder what is being done to identify or correct the water problem in Sweeny.
Rambo: The city needs to continue the efforts of fortifying the water infrastructure. When we upgrade malfunctioning or antiquated equipment, we need to properly inspect and maintenance this equipment regularly, to avoid equipment failure. We need a comprehensive list of our equipment to document when it’s serviced or replaced. Just as you would when you change the oil of your vehicle — how else would you know when to change it again?
I’ve proposed and council approved for the City Manager to create a master list of equipment for the purpose of documenting the age and maintenance of said equipment, back in October of last year. This would be a list that anyone can reference to know exactly what we have within the city and when it’s scheduled for its next inspection, maintenance, or replacement.
QUESTION
With significant maintenance and infrastructure needs exposed by the water issue and grant approvals never a certainty, how can the city consistently pay for improvements?
ANSWERS
Fuller: I believe to afford anything one must make it a priority and plan to spend and budget money intentionally maintaining a priority that is representative of necessity rather than desire. I believe that our water source would be one of the largest necessities as a city.
Rambo: We all want improvements, but we don’t necessarily like paying for them, myself included. The city manager recently unlocked the potential to earn interest on savings accounts which was previously unattainable.
When it comes to taxes, it’s our responsibility to adjust our tax rate accordingly to property appraisals. I believe the higher the valuation, the lower the tax rate should be. My goal is to be resourceful in funding these improvements while not burdening the residents with heavy taxes and outrageous utility fees. We must be mindful of those on fixed incomes.
QUESTION
The city will have a question on the ballot for the funding of police equipment through a division of the sales tax collected by the city. What are your feelings on the referendum?
ANSWERS
Fuller: I fully support Proposition A and feel that this funding is essential to our law enforcement as safety is another vital and necessary use of taxpayer dollars that must be spent intentionally for the improvement of Sweeny for all citizens.
Rambo: I feel this decision belongs to the citizens of Sweeny. They must understand the sales tax will be divided from the Sweeny Economic Development Corporation to the newly formed Crime Control Prevention District and understand what both groups do in order to make a sound decision.
