DANBURY — Less than a year after bringing in a new superintendent, Danbury ISD will get two new board members.
Ray LoStrocco in Position 1 and Tara Bulanek-Williams in Position 2 both opted to step aside after two terms. While Williams' successor has been decided — Paul LaChance is unopposed for the seat — district voters have a choice in who will replace LoStrocco, with Abigail Davenport and Bill Hawk both on the May 6 ballot.
Davenport, 35, and her husband, Luke, have four children ages 2 to 9. She is a stay-at-home parent and part-time registered dental hygienist. In addition to being an active school and church volunteer and T-ball coach, she serves on the Danbury ISD Education Foundation board, she said.
Through the education foundation, she helps lead the Shine Bright Teacher award, which highlights teachers who are making a difference in students' lives, she said. She also volunteered in the biochemistry engineering section of the Trail Blazers STEM trailer, helping fourth- and fifth-graders learning about careers in STEM.
Davenport takes time to improve Robyn's Garden at the elementary school and plans to lead a summer nature school this year with local parents to help our kids get outside and continue to learn in hopes to prevent the "summer slide," she said.
Hawk did not return his questionnaire or respond to a social media message.
Early voting continues through Tuesday, and Election Day is May 6. The winner will serve a three-year term.
QUESTION
Teacher retention and salaries are a concern for many districts across the nation. How do you believe the district can ensure maintaining teacher tenure and still be competitive with salaries to encourage new hires?
DAVENPORT: I want Danbury to be known as a place where great teachers want to come and stay. Danbury has already committed to staying competitive with salaries compared to other schools in the area, even though we are one of the smallest public school districts in the county. I think great leadership will improve the culture of the school. We need to focus on streamlining teachers' reports required by the state, and allow space for innovation and creativity in the classroom.
QUESTION
How can small districts such as Danbury ISD meet its funding needs in the face of the Legislature putting more constraints on local taxing authority?
DAVENPORT: We have to use our budget efficiently while still focusing on the education of our kids. Danbury has overcome fiscal challenges in the past, and I feel confident we can make the right decisions to help our kids thrive.
QUESTION
How would you rate Danbury ISD’s campus security, and what improvements would you make?
DAVENPORT: Chief Bracken has made many improvements over the last two years and he has had a positive impact in our schools. Allowing him to hire another trained officer to keep our kids and staff safe is the direction I would look at first.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.