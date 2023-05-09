SURFSIDE BEACH — There is about a 1 in 55 chance a female Kemp’s ridley sea turtle will choose Surfside Beach to lay its clutch of eggs, based on National Marine Fisheries data.
After three years without a nesting Kemp’s ridley female being recorded on Surfside Beach, that’s where the first nest recorded along the turtle’s easternmost range could be found.
A Kemp’s ridley, the most critically endangered sea turtle species in the world, laid a clutch of 80 eggs Friday before safely returning to the water, the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research at Texas A&M-Galveston reported. The Turtle Island Restoration Network had not recorded a nest on the beach since six were verified in 2020, according to the data’s network, though five were found last year on other Brazoria County beaches.
A local resident spotted the Kemp’s ridley coming ashore about around 10 a.m. Friday at the end of Coral Court and called the turtle hotline, Surfside Beach Tourism Specialist Michelle Booth said. The species is Texas’ primary sea turtle nester, though sometimes other species like Loggerheads also nest along the shore, she said.
Volunteers routinely patrol area beaches from April to June, which is the primary nesting season for sea turtles. When nesting activity is spotted, experts from the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research respond to assess what action is needed. When a nest is found, the eggs are packed up and sent to be incubated, usually to a facility on South Padre Island, which takes about eight weeks.
After the turtles hatch, they are released into the Gulf from the same beach they are found.
“We really want to give them a fighting chance,” Booth said.
Seeing turtles come up to shore and nest this early in the season is surprising, but seeing not one but two Kemp’s ridley turtles on northern Texas Shores is spectacular, Surfside Beach Mayor Gregg Bisso said.
“What they’ll do it measure the length of the fin tracks if the mother is gone, and if she’s still there, they will actually tag her to track her while she’s in the ocean,” Booth said.
It is imperative that if a nesting female is spotted, tracks are seen or eggs are found, it is best not to disturb her, Booth said. Protected under the Federal Endangered Species Act of 1973, federal penalties include jail time and fines up to $15,000 for each offense.
“Really try to have as little contact as possible with the turtles, while protecting them at the same time,” she said.
An estimated 55 Kemp’s ridley females nest each year on the Texas Gulf Coast between Bolivar Peninsula in Galveston County to the Mexican border, with the great majority laying their eggs on the North Padre Island and Padre Island National Seashore, according to the National Park Service. About 5,500 females nest on Mexican beaches each year, the park service reports.
There were 248 confirmed nests in Texas last year, including four in Brazoria County north of Surfside and one on Quintana Island, according to the Turtle Island Restoration Network. One loggerhead sea turtle also nested north of Surfside in 2022, the organization reported.
There was only one Kemp’s ridley nest on a Brazoria County beach in 2021 after eight were found in 2020. Females nest about once every three years.
“If you see a sea turtle of any kind on the beach, always call the number because they are critically endangered and people should never touch them,” Booth said.
Seat turtles, nests and tracks can be reported by calling 1-866-TURTLE 5.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.