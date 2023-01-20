LAKE JACKSON — The city invites the community to get a little closer with its Touch a Truck event.
Hosted by Lake Jackson Parks and Recreation, Touch a Truck in MacLean Park will feature about 20 vehicles, ranging from EMS trucks to construction vehicles, giving kids and adults the chance to get on board.
There will be wrecker, tow trucks and 18 wheelers along with go carts and first responder vehicles, Marketing and Youth Programs coordinator Justin Janis said.
“We’ll have the Coast Guard out there, the Gulf Coast Rescue Squad and Lake Jackson EMS and fire and PD and all of those fun things out there so they get to see a whole wide range of vehicles,” Janis said.
The day will start out at 10 a.m. with a quiet hour lasting until 11 a.m. before all the sirens start up and go until 1 p.m., where it is expected to get pretty loud; however, free earplugs will be offered to those who want some.
The quiet hour is perfect for small children with sensory problems, Janis said.
“I will say as soon as we hit that 11 o’clock hour and quiet hour is over, boy does it get loud with all the sirens,” he said. “All the kids get to hop up on there too and the firefighters or whoever will let them hit the sirens on the vehicles so that’s fun.”
The community has access to see what jobs and opportunities behind the vehicles are available and what they could do with it, Janis said.
Lake Jackson EMS hopes to help kids feel more comfortable about the idea of the EMS medics and their ambulances that may transfer to the connected fire and police departments.
“I look at it as much more of an opportunity to get kids into our ambulance, I think that ambulances are generally seen as scary and everytime a child is contacting an ambulance it’s usually for some type of scary situation,” assistant fire chief Cade Bontekoe said. “So I think just the ability to kind of get in the ambulance and see some of our crew members and see that we are human and kind of understand what to do or who to call in these situations is the largest benefit we can have with children having the opportunity to see our ambulance and talk to us.”
The event is for everyone, Janis said.
“It’s not really geared towards a specific age,” Janis said. “I remember coming to it as an adult and it was a whole lot of fun just being able to get in these big vehicles and being able to jump up on a fire truck, something that not every person can do in their everyday life.”
Touch a Truck is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road.
Among the heavy-duty trucks, there will also be two food trucks on site, Mama G’s and Chill Spot, for community members to purchase refreshments.
