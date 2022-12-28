CLUTE — December is a month of exchanging gifts, and The Facts will help people give the gift of life today.
The newspaper will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to noon at its office, 720 S. Main St., which The Facts has done annually during the holiday season in recent years. The drive takes place at a crucial time of year for the Gulf Coast Blood Center since donations historically drop as people get busy during the holidays.
“You never know if you’ll be in the position where you will need blood,” said Gloria Ashworth, business manager at The Facts who organized the drive. “You could be that person one day or a loved one; you never know.”
The blood supply must be maintained not just in cases of emergency but for routine procedures and for people who have medical conditions that require transfusions.
“There’s also other things like hip replacements and other general elective surgeries like that,” said Melissa Chiu, community development coordinator at the blood center. “Without blood, doctors wouldn’t be able to have those surgeries. It’s more than just for people with cancer but also for individuals who have gone through car accidents and babies in the ICU.”
School breaks also affect blood donations since high schools regularly host drives. Combined with family vacations, the blood center has difficulty every December reaching its need of 1,000 donors each day.
“Nationally, 62 percent of people are eligible to donate blood but only 3 percent will,” Chiu said. “Because it may get harder as you get older, people get discouraged, people don’t see the need sometimes and it really becomes clear for people who specially donate blood or need a blood transfusion. If it’s not there in your eyesight, then you’re probably not going to think about it.”
The donor coach parked outside The Facts office will be noticeable to the thousands of cars that pass by on Main Street each day. Appointments are not necessary, and those who successfully donate will receive a hoodie.
Prospective donors are encouraged to eat a hearty meal and drink plenty of fluids before arriving and to bring an ID.
“We’re really asking to diversify our blood supply because blood donations that come from someone of your ethnic background is more likely to be a more compatible blood match,” she said.
Those who would like to donate but can’t make it to the newspaper office this morning can find a donor site near them at giveblood.org.
Valery Rodriguez is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.