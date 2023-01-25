WHARTON — When it comes to cellular telephone tracking technology, you can run, but you can’t hide, as the old saying goes.
Two expert witnesses for prosecutors trying Robert Allen Satterfield for the murder of Angleton resident Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr., 4, told the Wharton County jury Monday how using special software can help locate cell tower connections, and other software helps investigators to download information stored on phones such as text messages and pictures.
Jarod Brown, a Texas DPS digital forensic investigator assigned to the Texas Rangers, helps collect, provide and maintain digital evidence.
Brown testified he received an LG Android phone belonging to Robert Allen Satterfield that had been retrieved by Texas Ranger David Chauvin along a grassy highway shoulder with help from Satterfield. He came into possession of the phone “while doing a vehicle extraction with Ranger James Wilkins.”
Chauvin requested he extract information, including text messages and call logs, from Satterfield’s phone in August 2018.
Brown said he uses a software to download the “I’s and O’s,” and another software by the same company that interprets the data and prints it in readable form.
Jeff Marshall, analyst supervisor with Texas DPS Intelligence and Counterterrorism unit, gave lengthy testimony Monday focused on cell phone tower mapping.
He said he was specifically asked to obtain cell phone information on Satterfield, Baby Ray’s murdered parents Ray Shawn Hudson Sr. and Maya Victoria Rivera, along with Henry Floyd, Ryan Floyd, Darius Gray and Noelle Floyd-Williams.
Marshall said after subpoenas were obtained, he received text and phone records from the phone company. This information gave him the date, time, length of voice calls, to whom the calls were placed and location of the towers used.
He showed maps to the jury of each person’s cell tower history, including to whom calls were made or received from June 10 to 15. He said not all phones had records on all days.
Marshall said there was text activity on Maya’s and Ray Shawn’s phones June 10 — the day they were killed — and June 11, but nothing after June 12. He explained that as long as the phone is functional, it can receive calls and texts and records are made, but once the battery dies or it is turned off, it can’t be tracked.
Marshall said not all towers have the same strength of signal; it’s based on location. And he said every tower handles calls and texts, but not every tower can handle data usage. Also, a user can stay in one place without moving and the call can switch towers.
He said cell phones strive to find the best tower to connect to at any given time. The initial call, Marshall said, the phone makes the decision which tower to use. After that, the network will determine which tower is best to maintain the connection.
