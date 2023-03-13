FREEPORT
The early birds slept in on the first official day of spring break, but by early afternoon, the Brazoria Wildlife Refuge bustled with visitors.
Volunteers awaited their arrival, ready to lead children and their families in the interactive nature activities planned for the week during the refuge’s spring open house.
Ruby Lewis, outreach director for Friends of Brazoria Wildlife Refuges, guided visitors through the life cycle of monarch butterflies with natural specimens on display from worm to chrysalis to fully metamorphosed butterflies.
A nearby coloring station allowed visitors to design their own butterflies by making replicas of those on display or using their imagination.
Lewis hopes the exercise will help people start actually looking at the butterfly flying by and be aware of it, she said.
Visitors also had the opportunity to learn about, touch and feel the three-toed eastern box turtles nesting comfortably on a bed of straw. No one should fear these turtles snapping at them as the mild-mannered species seemed comfortable in the hands of humans, unlike the snapping water turtles, Lewis said.
“Each one is different and these are rehabbed,” Lewis said. “I have a shell in there so they can compare a water turtle and a land turtle, shapes and the skeleton is actually part of the shell. A lot of people don’t realize that.”
On any given day, the tracks of bobcats, coyotes, raccoons and deer can be seen along the trails of the refuge.
For bird lovers, spring brings in the songbirds and flocks of roseate spoonbills, which are fun to see.
The refuge is also a great place for photographers, many of whom come out in the early morning hours to catch beautiful shots of nature.
“They come out early, and they all have their spots,” said Lisa Myers, past president of the Friends of Brazoria Wildlife Refuges. “They have more patience than I and better photography equipment.”
The 45,000 acres of the refuge is an estuary — or wetland — so there are lots of birds and wildlife year-round, Myers said.
“There’s so much water, and on the auto tour, you’re almost guaranteed to see a wild alligator,” she said.
Spring is a popular time for visitors from all over, either with their kids during their school spring breaks or retirees. A lot of people make it a point to visit all the state parks and refuges on their trips, Myers said.
One year the refuge counted visitors from 11 countries and 23 states, Lewis said.
The refuge discovery center is not just for kids, it’s geared towards all ages, Myers said. The volunteers get a lot out of their role as well.
“For me, it’s introducing people, oftentimes who live close, who haven’t thought to come to the refuge,” Myers said. “Or didn’t know about it, to help people experience nature where they can go at their own pace and to learn something without it being too didactic. It’s so much more alive than YouTube. That’s the most fun for me.”
Visitors from near and far were at the refuge Monday. Dana Scott from Danbury brought her two children along with her two nieces and nephew.
“We were looking for some stuff to do on spring break and heard about this place from my brother and so we decided to come,” Scott said.
It was the first time for the family, and they were not sure what to expect but excited to explore, Scott said. Scott’s nephew, 11-year-old Jenson Smith, was looking forward to seeing the alligators, he said.
Three-year-old Cason Scott won’t be disappointed as he chimed in that he wanted to see the turtles.
Lake Jackson resident Laura Ray said she saw the Spring at the Refuge event in the newspaper and decided to bring her three kids out for the day.
“We went on the trails and then we saw the alligators out on the water. That was the highlight,” Ray said. “We were just looking for something fun to do on spring break as a family.”
Although they were anticipating warmer weather, it did not hinder them from enjoying their visit, Ray said.
“I really liked the snakes,” 7-year-old Noelle Ray said. “It kind of felt soft and squishy.”
Five-year-old Lukas White described the snake that environmental education intern Hannah Beckett assisted the kids with holding as rubbery.
Ainsley Ray, only 3 years old, was not scared of the snake at all, she said.
Even Houstonians were drawn to the refuge as University of Houston college student Lichang Zhu and some of his school buddies came down for a road trip along the coastline, he said.
“In Houston city, there’s lots of traffic, lots of people there, so everything in here is very peaceful,” Zhu said. “Especially on the trail. Sometimes you can hear the birds. It’s very good.”
Spring at the Refuge continues 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Sunday at 2022 CR 227, Angleton. It is free and open to the public. For information, call 979-964-4011, or visit refugefriends.org or www.facebook.com/FOBWR.
