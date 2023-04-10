"In loving one another through our works we bring an increase of grace and a growth in divine love." — Mother Teresa
CLUTE — Jude Roberson might not be Mother Teresa, but she shares the recognition of being known for her passion to give and her faith. This has led the founder of Grace and Mercy Food Pantry to a new location that allows her to expand her mission to help impoverished people in the community.
Founded as Hope for Tomorrow, the food pantry has provided food for community members in need for more than a dozen years. It outgrew its space at True Honor Baptist Church, its original home, and began looking for a larger building last year.
Roberson found her new home at the Rehoboth Restored Ministries Church, 607 Aiken St. in Clute, and had a grand opening Saturday.
“I was looking for my own location, but I had to stop and to think, ‘I don’t have to look. God will do it,’” Roberson said. “I trusted and believed in Him and one day I was out giving to the community and this bishop came across the street and asked for me and provided.”
That minister was Rehoboth Restored Church’s Bishop A.D. Simon, who said it was a divine meeting.
“As a leader you have vision, but you don’t have passion for everything,” Simon said. “So even though we may have had a vision to feed people, we still needed someone with passion to actually do it. She has the passion which means she has the resources and she’s gonna have all that she needs to build it, so we partnered together.”
The new space is “much larger” footage wise, Roberson said.
The donated space includes a kitchen, seating area, food storage pantry, a designated freezer area, a room for school supply donations and rooms for educational activities and classes Roberson wants to incorporate at the pantry.
“When I was younger, my grandfather and grandmother had over 50 acres of land and they gardened all of that land and gave all that they could to the communities,” Roberson said. “I grew up with that, not knowing that it was instilled in me. When I got larger, knowing that I had more than enough for me, I wanted to make sure when my grandmother and grandfather perished away, I continued that legacy. So it just came easy to me.”
The name change was God-given and a representation of the mission moving to a higher horizon, she said.
Outside the new pantry site Saturday, volunteers had lined up pallets full of vegetables, canned goods, fruit and milk. Shopping carts were overflowing and each family that waited in the car line would receive several weeks worth of groceries.
For the grand opening, fish sandwiches and free at-home COVID tests were given out as well.
Before they distributed the items, church leaders along with Roberson said a prayer and read a Bible passage to commemorate the event. They also dedicated a sign outside of the church with the pantry’s name and operating times on it.
Volunteer Rachelle Gillig and her sister wanted to bring their kids out to show and teach them what it was like to donate their time and help others in need.
“The kids don’t get out a lot and I just feel like it’s something they should experience,” Gillig said. “I just felt it was important to show that not everyone lives like they do.”
Gillig’s niece, 12-year-old Jenna Stanger, acknowledged it is important to volunteer and give so people can eat when they don’t have enough money, which makes her sad, she said.
The efforts of everyone involved with Grace and Mercy Food Pantry mean the most to its recipients.
Clute resident Shelby Houston is a single mother of three who doesn’t take the kindness for granted, she said.
“It’s definitely hard out here for myself to be a single mom,” Houston said. “We’ve known Mrs. Jude for many years. She’s always had food pantries and has always been here to help, so whenever we come it’s honestly a blessing especially nowadays. But I’m thankful for it, that’s for sure.”
The pantry will be open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second Saturday of every month, as well as from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday for those who have scheduling conflicts. Roberson is now also prepared for emergency openings in partnership with the United Way of Brazoria County.
