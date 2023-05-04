GALVESTON — A second court has dismissed claims of election fraud levied against Brazoria County officials.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit filed by Patrice Vieira of Brazoria, Kevin Henry of Brazoria and Brittney Darbonne of Danbury. The three alleged county officials “violated the First, Ninth and Fourteenth Amendments by ‘signing off and certifying a fraudulent election’ in 2020 because Brazoria County’s electronic voting systems were improperly certified,” according to court documents.
The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas against County Clerk Joyce Hudman and Commissioners’ Court, also alleges that equipment, software and modifications were illegally certified and should be eliminated and replaced with a hand-marked paper ballot voting and hand-counting system.
Brown’s decision Tuesday follows the dismissal with similar claims made by Vieira, Henry and Darbonne in a July 30 filing in Brazoria County District Court. Then-149th District Judge Terri Holder rejected that case with prejudice Sept. 13.
With prejudice means the plaintiffs cannot refile the same lawsuits, though they can file appeals. The appeal of Holder’s decision is pending in the 14th Court of Appeals in Houston.
County Judge Matt Sebesta welcomed the dismissal of the federal lawsuit, calling the claims baseless.
“We deal with frivolous and nuisance lawsuits on a regular basis,” Sebesta said in a statement. “I am glad that the state district judge and now the federal judge have concluded that these claims have no merit. Furthermore, it is a shame we have to spend taxpayer dollars defending these meritless lawsuits.”
Vieira provided an email response to a request for comment Wednesday.
“Because it is very early in the judicial process and the case has not yet been adjudicated by a judge (which means the case has not yet been heard on its merits), it would not only be premature, but unprofessional to comment,” Vieira said. “To call this lawsuit frivolous before it has been adjudicated tells us how unconcerned our county officials are about the people’s grievances regarding broken election laws.”
Darbonne declined to comment, citing the pending litigation, and Henry did not respond to a phone message.
The residents did not seek monetary compensation in the suit, but instead were seeking to sue the county for injunctive relief and declaratory judgement relief, said Jesse Blakely, Brazoria County assistant district attorney in the Civil Division, who is representing the county in the case.
“The posture of the case — the way the law is set up — they have to sue the officials they want to perform the act of the court … by name,” Blakely said, “But they were sued in their official capacity. Generally, when you’re sued in your official capacity as a governmental official, that’s the same as filing against a governmental entity.”
In his decision, Brown — an appointee of former President Donald Trump — said the plaintiffs failed to prove “an injury in fact that is actual or imminent rather than conjectural or hypothetical, a causal connection between the injury and the conduct complained of, and a likelihood that the injury will be redressed by a favorable decision. …
“The only injury that the plaintiffs allege is that the Constitution has been violated. The plaintiffs have not alleged more than generalized interests of all citizens in constitutional governance. While fighting for constitutional governance is indeed a valiant fight, the federal courts cannot adjudicate ‘generalized grievances about the conduct of government.’”
The residents did not incur any injury and that their claim that county officials had “harmed the integrity of the election process” is also a generalized grievance, Brown ruled.
“We have individuals here — they’re tasked with administering elections here in our community in Brazoria County. They work diligently to make sure elections are conducted properly and in accordance with the law,” Blakely said. “Because of that, we’re pleased to see that these lawsuits have been dismissed and we look forward to those individuals who work hard to have an opportunity to continue to work, to ensure that our elections in Brazoria County are fair, secure and comply with the law.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.