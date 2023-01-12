ANGLETON
Delve into the life of a small Russian village where faith and tradition make the world go round — until it doesn’t — when Angleton High School presents a classic musical this weekend.
“Fiddler on the Roof,” the 1965 Tony Award-winner for best musical, is a familiar title for a play many people believe they don’t know much about. When the music starts, though, those people might be surprised how familiar they actually are, Angleton High Vocal Director Tony Stewart said.
“Even community members that are unfamiliar with the show are going to know much more of the show than they think they do,” Stewart said. “In the first 30 minutes, this show starts really big with songs that are iconic in pop culture. This show is known as one of the timeless staples of musical theater and it’s no coincidence why that is — the story is relevant and timeless; the music is memorable and timeless. It’s just all round a great show.”
Featuring heartfelt and exciting musical numbers, the play tells the story of a strictly traditional Jewish man, Tevye, as he works to marry off his five daughters and all the struggles that come with it. In the process, Tevye finds his ideas and traditions challenged, causing him to commune with God.
“He’s older, so he’s definitely going to stick to his traditions more. Throughout the play he kind of opens up about it,” said senior Ayden Preuit, who plays Tevye. “He kind of, I guess, forgoes some of these conventions of his tradition and lets things slide; he still has some hard barriers he has to deal with.”
As the story is interwoven with Jewish culture, the production has worked hard to make things accurate — not just in the characters, but also through the set and props, which were thoroughly researched to ensure authenticity.
“Since it’s a period piece, you have to do your research on the Jewish culture, so you make sure you get everything accurate,” propmaster Maggie Journeay said. ”It’s so real and the culture is so big and important and it’s the main part of the show, it’s so interesting and intricate.”
Going a step further to truly understand the culture and religion they were representing, the cast and crew spoke with Hanna Chalmers, Angleton ISD director of public relations and theater arts supporters, who educated them on many things pertaining to the religion.
“On one of the first days, we had someone from the admin office came down because she is of Jewish faith and she talked to us about her religion, probably for a good hour talking to us and educating us on some of the traditions so we could really be accurate,” said sophomore Hayden Harmon, who plays Lazar Wolf, the town’s wealthiest resident who wishes to marry one of Tevye’s daughters.
This is the school’s second full-scale musical production since a hiatus of more than a decade. It a very large undertaking, taking efforts from several fine arts departments to pull off. The school’s band students have a part in the process as the musical features a live orchestra conducting the soundtrack; professional musicians fill the spots of more unique instruments needed, such as strings and an accordion.
“We work throughout the day, we have rehearsals most days of the week. We started in August with auditions and dance and vocal rehearsals in September,” Stewart said. “It’s been an ongoing process with the choir department and the theater department and the dance department and the band department — it’s all collaborative.”
The mix of students involved through different departments prompts some to explore different avenues of art they might not have previously considered.
“It’s given these young artists an opportunity to realize that they enjoy multiple arts, not just maybe the one elective that they have always signed up for,” Stewart said. “They do, in fact, realize that they like all of the arts.”
The heartfelt musical will stick with audience members long after the show has ended, Journeay said.
“It’s a fun show that will leave you entertained but it will make you think and it’ll hit your heart strings,” she said. “It’s so sad and it makes you think and appreciate the Jewish culture and your family.”
The musical will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the theater at Angleton High School, 1 Campus Drive off FM 523. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. They can be purchase in advance at www.schoolpay.com/parent/mip/MevL or at the door.
