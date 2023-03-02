As Bo and Jeanna Stallman drove home Wednesday from Brazoria County Day in Austin, they reflected on their time at the State Capitol.
Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman wore many hats while he met with legislators. Aside from his full-time job, he is also a board member for the Gulf Coast Center, which provides services and support for people with mental health and intellectual and developmental disabilities, or IDD. His most important role though, is being a parent to Dylan, a child with IDD.
Bo Stallman testified Feb. 21 before the Senate Finance Committee about Senate Bill 1, Article 2 — specifically, the state budget for the Health and Human Services Commission. He was asking the state to raise wages for IDD direct-care workers, people who provide care for thousands of Texans in the community.
His testimony before the committee included a plea for help for his family and families across Texas.
“Most importantly, I am Dylan’s dad, and Dylan is my 15-year-old son who has been diagnosed with IDD,” Stallman said. “My son Dylan is currently 40,493 on the Texas interest list for HCS services, and he’s been on that list for 10 years. We do not have a long-term services and supports system for Dylan.
“He is currently receiving temporary crisis services to address behavioral issues, and at the end of this temporary service, we will go back to not having services and still be on that interest waiting list. For my family and tens of thousands of Texans who have been waiting for over 10 years to receive services, please provide additional resources for HCS for interest list reduction.”
HCS is Home and Community-Based Services, which provides individualized services and support to people with intellectual disabilities who are living with their family, in their own home or in other community settings, such as small group homes.
The list currently stands at more than 114,000 people.
Bo and Jeanna Stallman realized something was not quite right when Dylan was a toddler.
“I knew by age 2 that things weren’t going good,” Jeanna Stallman said. “I didn’t feel like his speech was progressing.”
Doctor after doctor looked into the big eyes of this charming toddler and didn’t see anything amiss. Finally, at age 4, the Stallmans received an answer. The fourth doctor they took Dylan to see diagnosed him with autism.
“It was so frustrating,” Jeanna Stallman said.
The fight was just beginning. She began learning about services provided by the state, including “the list” for HCS services. If Dylan could get services from HCS, he could live at home. Bo and Jeanna would get respite from trained providers.
“When Dylan was 4, he was manageable. His behaviors grew more and more challenging,” Jeanna Stallman said. “By puberty, we wondered, ‘What is this list? When are we going to get services?’ It’s been a very frustrating journey. We knew when Bo was considering running for sheriff, we knew that this is something huge we wanted to fight for.”
Stallman works with Jamie Travis, chairwoman of the Gulf Coast Center board. She said the Health and Human Services Commission is asking for increased rates for workers in state schools and state hospitals, but no such request was made for direct-care workers in the community.
“On the community side, our workers are still underpaid,” she said. “As a Gulf Coast Center board member … we are asking for increased rates for direct-care workers in day habilitation, group homes, in the community. We want them to get the same pay raise as the direct-care workers in the state schools and hospitals.”
Getting services for Dylan has been a constant struggle throughout his son’s life, Stallman said.
“The lack of resources available is really, until you’ve experienced it, it’s hard to know,” Stallman said. “It’s very discouraging that the resources and the funding are so scarce for this population, and these issues are on the rise and it feels like there is nothing being done to help.”
Jeanna Stallman hopes her husband’s testimony brings awareness to how hard the fight is to get help for anyone with mental health or intellectual and developmental disabilities, she said.
“It’s hard enough having a loved one with special needs like this, but there shouldn’t be this continuous fight for services,” she said.
Dylan is living in a temporary crisis unit in Fort Bend County. He comes home on the weekends from time to time, Bo Stallman said.
“We’re trying to transition and (help him) be able to function in a home setting,” he said.
Finance Committee Chairwoman Joan Huffman, R-Houston, whose district includes much of Brazoria County, expressed sympathy for the family.
“Here you have the sheriff … who is struggling with behavioral issues with a 15-year-old. Our hearts are with you, sheriff,” she said.
Jeanna Stallman is also an educator and does a lot of research into services for Dylan. She has learned a lot in the 10 years since Dylan’s diagnosis.
“It was eye-opening for me, questioning about state schools and state hospitals — six or seven statewide,” she said. “If you look at the numbers, there’s a hundred- thousand-plus on this (HCS) list. Where do you think they are getting their help from? There’s a lot more need; very discouraging.”
