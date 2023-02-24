ANGLETON — The final contract needed to finish the widening and deepening of the Port Freeport ship channel should be awarded next month, Executive Director Phyllis Saathoff said.
Speaking at the monthly luncheon of the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce, Saathoff said Thursday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is accepting bids, and the contract should be awarded March 20.
Once the work begins, projected to happen this summer, it will take 700 to 800 days of dredging to complete and should meet the goal of having the full project done by the time the port celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2025.
The final phase is estimated to cost about $146 million, with $55.8 million remaining in voter-approved bonds to pay the port’s share. The Corps received a $90.6 million allocation for the project in the omnibus spending bill passed by Congress late in 2022.
“We think we have sufficient funds that have been made available, especially with the help of Congressman (Randy) Weber, to award one final contract,” Saathoff said. “The bids will be opened March 20, so we’ll know how it comes in.
“I’m interested because we got out first that we’ll get a lot of interest, which means bids will be more competitive.”
Already complete are the Reach 3 portion, which dredged the channel adjacent to the port’s Velasco Container Terminal to 51 feet and the Reach 2 widening of the “Dow Thumb.”
The latter expanded the channel width from 286 to 400 feet, allowing two large ships to navigate simultaneously through the bend safely. The vehicle carriers and tankers headed to the Freeport LNG terminal each are wider than 130 feet wide, meaning they could not both make it around the thumb simultaneously.
“We prioritized that section of the channel because we needed to have that access to the new berth that we were building, and that work is done,” Saathoff said. “We also moved to the bend area; that was the narrowest section of the channel.”
Also finishing soon will be Port Freeport’s berth expansion, which will allow it to better accommodate large container ships and a platform to handle vehicle imports and exports, which should be completed in June. The port handled more than 130 roll-on, roll-off ships, or RoRos, annually, a number likely to increase once Volkswagen begins operations.
The VW processing facility announced last year is under construction, with the concrete about to be poured on the 125-acre site leased from the port. The vehicles will be imported at Port Freeport and sent to more than 300 dealerships in the region.
The facility will handle multiple brands owned by Volkswagen AG, including Audie, Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley.
Activity on the Freeport harbor channel supports about 266,000 jobs nationwide, including 12,000 direct and 25,000 indirect jobs in Brazoria County, Saathoff said, citing recently updated statistics. The economic impact is about $157 billion to the nation, $64.6 billion in Brazoria County and $5.3 billion in tax revenue annually generated, she said.
Jeff Bilyeu, aviation director at the Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport, told the audience it will be a critical year for airports as Congress will take up the Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization. The authorization provides stability and funding for the aviation industry, including airlines and airports of all sizes.
Among items expected to come up in negotiations for the FAA’s reauthorization is funding for airport infrastructure needs. Across the country, airports have about $8.7 billion in needed infrastructure improvements, he said, but the fee tacked onto the cost of passenger plane tickets provides only $3.5 billion. That $4.50 fee per ticket has not been raised in 20 years because of resistance from the airlines, he said.
Bilyeu pointed out that while commercial airlines are opposed to increasing that fee for airport infrastructure, they collected more than $5 billion in baggage fees last year.
Also up for discussion is how the industry can move toward sustainable aviation fluids, which the industry is committed to achieving.
The use of sustainable fuel has increased from 0.1 percent in 2019 to a projected 2 percent in 2025. Expense is a prohibitive factor, with it costing three times as much as conventional fuel.
Jordan Ennis, manager of yard operations for Union Pacific Railroad in Angleton, focused his presentation on public safety concerning rail crossings. Statistics he shared pointed to risky driving behavior being responsible for 94 percent of rail crossing accidents.
