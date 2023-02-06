RICHWOOD — Firefighters were able to control a garage fire before it spread to the home late Monday.
Richwood Fire Department received the call about the fire about 8:30 p.m. at a home in the first block of Candlewood Street in Richwood. When firefighters arrived about nine minutes later, large flames were shooting out of the fully consumed garage, Richwood Fire Chief Clint Kocurek said.
“Due to the wind, it probably helped fuel the fire,” he said.
Family members said they were awake when the fire happened, but getting ready for bed. A 17-year-old boy doing a routine check around the house saw fire coming into the house from the garage. He called 911 immediately and everyone was able to get out safely.
Family members declined to be identified.
The homeowner and family members attempted to put out the flames on their own, but when the black smoke became too much to bear, they retreated, a neighbor and family member said.
The family watched tearfully as firefighters worked to subdue the flames
Firefighters asked family members about their hybrid sedan in the garage, though it has not been determined whether the car had anything to do with the fire.
“As of now, the inside of the residence appears to be pretty good. We contained the fire mainly to the garage area,” Kocurek said.
The Richwood, Clute, Angleton and Lake Jackson fire departments all assisted with the fire, Kocurek said. There were 47 firefighters, six EMS personnel, two sheriff's deputies and a Department of Public Safety official on the scene.
