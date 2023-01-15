CLUTE — Fire destroyed a Pecan Lane home and the resident's RV and damaged the neighboring La Michoacana Meat Market before firefighters could extinguish it Saturday morning.
“We had a fire spread across the whole house and the RV,” Clute Fire Chief Mike Doucet said. “Upon arrival, both the RV and the house were in flames. Multiple propane and other cylinders were exploding.”
“We were able to suppress. The structure and overhang is intact, but the whole building and behind the building in the back is a total loss,” Doucet said about the home.
It took about 45 minutes after receiving the the about 10 a.m. to put out the fire with help from the Lake Jackson and Richwood fire departments, he said.
The fire spread to La Michoacana Meat Market on Main Street, which is an estimated 150 yards away.
Customers were evacuated from the market and the power shut off until a full inspection can be done. The Health Department will also work with the store owner to see when La Michoacana can be fully operational again, Doucet said.
“No one was in the home. We had two occupants that were in the camper and we got everybody out of the store,” he said. “I have no origin of start at this time but we are investigating it.”
Freeport resident Randy Taylor and his partner were in the home when the fire started and went to the RV to save their four pets, he said. One animal died from the fire, he said.
La Michoacana Store Manager Elizar Rubio said there could be $30,000 to $35,000 of loss of product and damage to the store.
He heard the noise from inside the store and a client came in and told him the house next door was on fire, he said.
Rubio believes it could be three to four days before the store is able to reopen. They lost a lot of meat and products. They will have to throw away everything that’s in the back, he said.
