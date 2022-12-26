FREEPORT — A mobile home burned Christmas morning, causing multiple departments to race to scene and stop the blaze.
The emergency call came in at 4:35 a.m. Sunday from a mobile home park in the 2000 block of Brazoswood Avenue and was out by 6 a.m., before most people had gotten up to open their presents.
Seven people were confirmed to have evacuated from the structure, Freeport Fire Chief Chris Motley said, and firefighters searched the building and grounds multiple times.
“We’d had initial reports of four people still inside for a total of eight people who occupied the residence. We did get that confirmed, at this time it’s actually seven,” Motley said.
One of the people inside the home refused treatment, one took themselves to treatment and five went by air ambulance to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. Their current conditions were unavailable Sunday evening.
Firefighters from Lake Jackson, Clute, Richwood and Oyster Creek all found themselves in the frigid temperatures, battling the flames. There were also EMS personnel from Lake Jackson, Clute and Angleton.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though Motley said it initially appears to be accidental. The fire marshal is investigating.
“He wasn’t able to interview any of the patients,” Motley said. “That’s how quickly everything escalated and moved out of there fast. It was a very good response from all agencies who responded to this call that there was very fluid motion getting everything done.”
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
