For many first-generation students, the path to graduation is full of obstacles and challenges. To overcome them, Shardae Randon deployed determination, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to succeed.
Randon, grew up in Brazoria and graduated from Angleton High School three years ago. She originally went to Texas State University to start her college career, but feeling a little overwhelmed by the extreme change, decided to come home to Brazosport College, she said.
“When they tell you to go to community college first, do it,” she said. “It changed my life, because here, I was able to get more involved in school.”
After her final semester on the Lake Jackson campus, Randon is fully prepared to make her way to College Station to get her bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture, she said.
Her achievement is not only a source of pride for her but her family as well. She and her sister are the first in their family to earn college degrees, and that is a major source of pride for her, Randon said.
“It feels good to be No. 1 in my family, a little bit,” she said.
Her parents are extremely proud of her, especially with her commitment to finish school while working and taking care of them, she said.
“Having to manage school, work and taking care of my family at the same time is a lot,” she said. “I’m able to get through it because I like school, like my happy place.”
Her grades also made her happy, earning her a place in Phi Theta Kappa, a prestigious honor society for community college students.
“I got initiated this semester, and I’m trying to become an officer for the fall,” she said.
Randon also stayed active in various activities. She is the current president of the campus Black Student Union, working to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for all students. She had a lot of goals for the union this year, she said.
“We want to provide a community, for people of any race, anybody can join,” she said. “We want a safe place, somewhere people can comfortable.”
Randon’s commitment to excellence extended beyond her academic achievements. She wants to give back to her community and do volunteer work.
Reflecting on her college journey, Randon acknowledges the challenges she faced as a first-generation student. However, she is grateful for the support she received from her family, friends and college community, she said. The staff at Brazosport College has been very supportive of her, she said.
“They actually mean when they say they’re going to help you,” she said. “They do help, and the teachers will help you succeed.”
Randon’s college graduation is not only a celebration of her individual achievement but also a testament to the power of education to transform lives, she said.
