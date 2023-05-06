I t’s one thing to dabble. It’s another to put down roots. That’s what the not-for-profit Life Flight program from Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston has done.
After a few years of trying out the Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport, they’ve moved in permanently with a larger hanger and more amenities. For the airport’s Aviation Director Jeff Bilyeu, it couldn’t be a more welcome development.
“It’s been wonderful. We enjoy and appreciate all of our tenants and they’ve been a real special one for us,” he said. That feeling has been mutual, according to some of the Life Flight crews, despite the drive times.
“Being here has been great. EMS can come here, especially when there weather’s not so great, because this airport is wonderful. We can get out of this thing,” Life Flight nurse Donnie Beebe said.
The helicopter’s instruments certainly help, but the airport, itself, is a key component. It was chosen as a base of operations not just because of its placement, but because of what it provides the pilots.
“The runway lighting here is top notch. We have very low minimums to get in and out of here, so it can be pretty nasty weather,” Life Flight Paramedic Alex Kilgore said.
Outside of the perks of the airport, the location checked off a number of boxes for Memorial Hermann, including how it could be a hub for Brazoria, Wharton and Matagorda County “scene flights” where paramedics respond directly to the site of an accident, fire or other emergency.
“We always look at if our aircraft are best-positioned to serve the community, so there’s a lot of variables that go into that. It speaks to the local resources — what’s available, what’s not. We look at not just EMS agencies, but hospice,” said Joshua Cools, Director of Business Development — Trauma Services at Memorial Hermann Health System. “We look at free standing emergency departments. We look at urgent cares, and if an area is pretty much saturated with those resources, then it’s safe to say that there’s a level of care that’s being provided that would not necessitate an air ambulance.”
Feelers started going out for the establishment of the Angleton base in 2018 and the hospital dipped its toe in the water in October of 2020, looking to serve smaller communities and rural areas.
“They came to us during COVID, of all times. One of the last times you’d think somebody would move or relocate at an airport and want to establish service,” Bilyeu said. “It’s something that gave us all a nice bolt of positivity. We were all happy that it all worked out that they were able to choose our airport.”
In the two-and-a-half years since Life Flight began operating out of Gulf Coast Regional, they made the decision to move into a different hanger to get more space and further customize the building.
They retrofitted the larger hanger with some living space, some exercise equipment, tools and kitchen facilities — necessities for employees that work 12-hour shifts. Their mobile barbecue wagon, used for community outreach, sits in a corner where it can be worked on while not on call. A washer and dryer, flight suits and a specialized refrigerator for a supply of blood are also on site. The move was completed in March of this year.
“Some days they fly all day and they’re never at the base, but some days they may be at the base for the entire shift and we just want to make sure they’re comfortable and enjoy the new living environment,” Cools said.
A look around the quarters shows the enterprise’s unofficial mascot is Bob Ross, the late painting instructor and PBS host. A life-size Ross standee, dolls and posters pepper the building, out of respect for his soothing prowess as a sleep aid when they need to get a quick, on the clock nap in the early hours of the morning.
The choppers are checked multiple times a day by Life Flight-employed mechanics. Six of them are used between the five southern bases so that if one needs service, there are still enough for all of them. If one air ambulance is on a call, the other bases back them up and provide coverage.
Occasionally, someone may request having an ambulance unhand closer to a specific event, such as when Surfside requested a dedicated aircraft for their Jeep Weekend.
“It’s been great moving down here,” Beebe said. “The advantages are, you’ve brought the need into the community where it was needed. Up in Houston, it’s getting just congested with hospitals, so the need is not as great for air medical.”
To put it bluntly, having Life Flight in Angleton has been the difference between life and death in some circumstances. Pilot Jason Pruns summed it up.
“Our response times to the area down here are drastically lower than when the base was located in Pearland,” he said. “You’re cutting about 15-to-20 minutes off of the response time.”
The number of calls Life Flight gets waxes and wanes, but the service has been used on a regular basis. He does not have any specific numbers regarding volume, but that they can be quite busy at times, Bilyeu said. Kilgore estimated that between 70 and 90 calls go out per month between the five installations in a busy month.
Cools called the bases an extension of the hospital, which must follow their rules and regulations. They also work to create smooth transitions from the choppers directly to services, including the operating rooms. He broke down some of the numbers since 2020.
“We’ve had 800 flights just to Brazoria County and by moving that aircraft, we shaved about 15 minutes per response,” he said. “So think about the impact of that one simple thing, with moving a base, and think about how in just two and a half years, over 12,000 minutes has been reduced in the amount of time it takes us to make contact with a patient.”
