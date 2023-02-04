LAKE JACKSON — The Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay Program is one of multiple projects that have been taken on to manage the risks brought about by coastal storms, whether it’s from storm surge like Hurricane Ike or heavy rainfall like Hurricane Harvey.
These projects are often lumped together under terms like the “Ike Dike,” including the Coastal Spine that has been slowly clearing hurdles in Congress in the past year.
On Thursday night, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had an open house to tell people about one portion of the S2G Program called the Freeport Project which, as currently proposed, would raise levees, build or rebuild I and T walls and install a lift gate ahead of the Dow plant to mitigate storm surge, especially in the event of a Category 4 or 5 hurricane.
“S2G was authorized to deliver cost-effective and ecologically sound solutions to reduce risk from coastal storm surge to communities, businesses and industry in Orange, Jefferson and Brazoria Counties,” Col. Rhett Blackmon of the Corps said.
While it is a part of the larger whole in regards to mitigating flood risk, the Freeport Project is a separate thing with its own funding, according to David Youngblood, assistant superintendent of the Velasco Drainage District.
“I would say it’s a book-end of the Coastal Spine. This is sort of like what you’d call the first step towards a bigger project,” Youngblood said.
The district will be responsible for 35 percent of the total costs involved, though they hope to mitigate the final numbers.
“We’re not quite halfway there, but we have about five years to go — really 30, if you go by the standards of the project itself. The Corps has the option to fund it 100 percent all the way and then we could pay it 30 years down the line,” Youngblood said.
However, they’re hoping to not have to go that far and have been discussing the project with officials including state Rep. Cody Vasut and Congressman Randy Weber, who has introduced legislation for storm mitigation projects.
The district has funds available from an $80 million bond that had previously been passed, but Youngblood said there was a hope further bonds would not have to go before voters, except as a last resort.
“Our 35 percent is currently $246 million, for which we’re seeking multiple opportunities for additional funding, savings and working time options to mitigate those costs,” Youngblood said. “We’re seeking other avenues with legislation, even grants from other federal programs.”
The $703 million federal portion of the project was funded in 2018 as part of a budget act.
As a non-federal project partner, the district has been working with the Corps for years, coordinating with research efforts to find the best approach to shoring up the shortcomings of the current structure.
It is also one of three parts of the S2G Program, which also looks to strengthen existing flood controls in Port Arthur and install a brand new 26-mile system in Orange County.
To tell people about the project and receive public input, the Corps has taken on an informal speaking tour in the area with Project Manager Eddie Irigoyen and other members speaking to the Clute, Freeport and Lake Jackson City Councils. The open house is the latest extension of that outreach effort.
“Our objective is to make it a stronger coast and a more resilient coast,” Irigoyen said. “Even though all these projects are working independently, by themselves, and don’t need each other to perform, our goal is for them to perform together as a system of systems along with doing our projects’ ecosystem restoration along the coast.”
This includes an estimated 9-to-11 miles of levees being raised in the Freeport area. The heights will vary, depending on which areas are being worked on. Three additional pumps are expected to be installed as well.
The Corps has stated they plan to continue with public meetings leading up to the beginning of construction, wanting to annually offer a chance to address residents in-person, alternating with online meetings so that there is an open forum about every six months.
At Thursday’s presentation, they had representatives of not just the Corps, but their project partners, engineers and people to answer questions about construction activities and real estate considerations — some in suits, some in their camouflage uniforms. Representatives from local government, business and special interest groups were all in attendance to find out what they had to say.
Construction is not anticipated to start until 2025 and when it does begin, it is expected to take about three years to complete. That’s about a year behind the Port Arthur portion and a year ahead of the Orange County Project, both of which began the design phase two years earlier when a study was completed in 2017.
While roads will be closed for construction, all of the currently planned closings would be on private roads, such as those under Dow or Port Freeport, Irigoyen said. There are also expected to be some cases of the project encroaching on private land, though because the details are still in flux, an estimate was not available with regards to how much. Some property owners may find that they are under pre-existing easements and right-of-way designations. Literature provided by the Corps said that during construction, temporary flood protection measures will be put in place during hurricane season.
A presentation from the Corps said that actual construction will be done by private contractors under their supervision.
The public is encouraged to visit the project’s website at www.swg.usace.army.mil/S2G/Freeport for more information. From there, they can see the proposals and maps which had been on display at the open house and contact the Corps with any concerns they may have while they’re in the design phase.
“Our story maps, I think, are a great way to learn about the project and if you go to our website, you’ll get a link to our story maps,” Blackmon said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.