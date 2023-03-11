LAKE JACKSON — The Velasco Drainage District is in a tug-of-war with an unelected government entity for tax dollars to cover the cost of the Freeport Project that is being designed by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.
That was the “somewhat urgent call to arms” from drainage district Chairman Stuart Herbst to the Lake Jackson Business Association, who invited members to come speak to the community about what they are doing to protect Brazosport residents from potential natural disasters and financial raiders.
“We have some challenges ahead of us,” Herbst said. “When we signed an agreement with the Corps of Engineers in March of 2021, we signed that agreement only if the Texas General Land Office would fund our portion of the project.”
The agreement obligates a 35 percent local share of the cost of building a barrier along the Brazoria County coast — estimated at $246 million, which officials believed the state would cover. The state has walked back its commitment and left the district “holding the bag,” Herbst said. The Corps’ portion is fully funded.
“When the federal government says they have funded a project, they mean they have kicked in their part,” said Port Freeport Commissioner Dan Croft, who was in attendance.
The GLO provided $20 million to the district, which it handed over to the Corps of Engineers for costs incurred in planning the project. The Corps created models of hundreds of storms for simulations to determine the weakest areas in the protection of the Freeport area. Unfortunately, the bucks stopped there.
“When we went to get our second round of funding, they said, ‘The Legislature did not enact any additional funding for your cause,’ which left us on the hook for $226 million,” Herbst said. They flat-out said there’s no money here.”
The Freeport Project is part of a larger series of disaster-prevention measures stretching from Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay, which is a precursor to the even larger Coastal Spine that has been the subject of much work at the federal level from local representatives.
Describing the district as a “very fine-tuned, oiled machine,” Herbst said he was recruited to the board by current members and is impressed by their plans to be able to pump up to 7 million gallons of water per minute by the end of next year using their system of pumps and levees.
“These guys at the Velasco Drainage District keep the high water out of Freeport, Clute and the majority of Lake Jackson. Any floodwaters that you guys have gotten over the past years have usually come from the north, out of the Brazos River by way of Bailey’s Prairie, by way of the Brazos airport, around Northwood and then under FM 2004,” Herbst said, noting most of the area had not received significant, widespread flooding since Hurricane Carla in 1961.
OUTSIDE FORCES
Unfortunately, Brazoria County has come under the scrutiny of outside forces who covet its tax base and resources, he said.
“One of the things that came up with this whole ordeal with the Corps of Engineers is that there was an option a couple of years ago to join the Gulf Coast Protection District,” Herbst said.
The Gulf Coast Protection District was a bid by the Texas government to create an appointed taxing entity to fund the construction of hazard mitigation projects along the coast without being subject to elections. Brazoria County and the district declined membership, which would add the industrial properties of Brazosport and beyond to its tax base.
“I can speak for Judge Matt Sebesta on down — we do not need another taxing entity in Brazoria County that would A, tax us and take those taxes and put them out to five other counties, and B, no representation on this board they would have,” Herbst said.
As a result, the Gulf Coast Protection District has been pushing for the state funds promised to Velasco Drainage District be funneled into its own pockets.
“The state of Texas needed a local sponsor that could tax — Texas could accept the money, but they could not tax, so they created this organization and they wanted to include all of the counties,” Croft said. “Brazoria said, ‘We don’t want to be a part of it because it’s an appointed commission that has taxing authority over our citizens,’ so Brazoria County said, ‘To hell with that, we don’t want it. We’ve got the Velasco Drainage District.’ They told us at the onset that they’d fund our portion separate from the GCPD, and at the last minute they pulled it.”
State Rep. Cody Vasut, R-Angleton, told Herbst there had been some pushback in the capital due to the GCPD.
“They’re afraid that if they fund us, that they might unravel the Gulf Coast Protection District. I wouldn’t lose an ounce of sleep if that’s what happened,” Croft said. “The Gulf Coast Protection District wants to come in, levy taxes in Brazoria County and send them out to fund projects in five other counties. I could never, in good conscience, endorse an effort like that.”
He gave the example of Orange, a Texas city which he says has not put its own funding into levees and flood prevention, but would receive Brazoria County funds to implement them years after the county made its own investment.
DESIGNING THE PROJECT
As the Velasco Drainage District fights to obtain the funds its members say they were promised, they are also negotiating the project.
Among the items that have been addressed have been a $100 million floodgate for the Dow Barge Canal in Port Freeport, 13 miles of raised levees and 5,000 T-walls. Some of the proposed elements amounted to overkill in the minds of the district, board members said, and they are continuing to work with the Corps to try to find a final project scope that is agreeable to both.
An example includes a proposal to raise the current 15-foot levees an additional 3 or 4 feet. Herbst, speaking for the district, said that much additional height would only be needed if an absolutely unprecedented weather event struck the coast, well beyond a Category 5 hurricane.
In a separate but semi-related issue, Herbst also addressed a push by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to astronomically raise flood insurance rates as part of a program called Risk 2.0 for those along the Gulf Coast, regardless of whether the property is behind a certified levee, such as those in Lake Jackson.
“It would take a homeowner’s flood insurance premium from $685 a year to in excess of $2,000 a year over the course of the next five years. We don’t think that’s a great idea,” Herbst said. “They’re going to come down and try to increase our flood insurance rates without providing us, the taxpayers, exposure to what they’re basing the data on. Where are the studies? Who’s making these recommendations?”
In reaction to these issues, Herbst said the district has been trying to make headway appealing to state and federal officials for transparency and promised funding. He urged members of the association to add their voices to those who have spoken out.
Among those who he said had written to the Texas Legislature in support of funding the Velasco Drainage District’s share were Freeport LNG, Port Freeport, the cities of Freeport, Clute and Lake Jackson, SI Group, ME Global, Shintech, BASF, St. Luke’s Hospital, the Brazosport Water Authority, the Brazoria County Commissioners, Dow Credit Union and 27 members of the Brazoria County Petrochemical Council. These were sent to multiple state representatives and officials.
Should the attempt to get the state to pony up fail, the district will have to make some tough decisions, including the possibility of raising taxes — something Herbst said was the last option the district would consider. However, if it were to happen, the district’s rates could more than double or even quadruple from the current seven cents per $100 of appraised property value over the course of up to 30 years.
“It’s hard to cram two years’ worth of work and a lot of negotiation into a 15-minute presentation, but just know that last fall, when I was elected chairman of the board of directors for the Velasco Drainage District, I felt the weight of this pending Corps of Engineers Project that was about to bear down on us,” Herbst said.
