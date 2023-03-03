ANGLETON — United Way of Brazoria County has been awarded $207,506 under Phase 40 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Brazoria County.
UWBC is encouraging 501©3 organizations to apply for funding. EFSP is governed by a national board composed of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA: United Jewish Communities; the National Council of Churches of Christ; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. A representative of the Federal Emergency Management Agency chairs the board.
A local EFSP board composed of representatives from The Salvation Army, the American Red Cross in Brazoria County, United Way of Brazoria County and food pantries, faith-based organizations and other social services providers will determine how the funding will be distributed among emergency shelter and food programs.
Under terms of the award, local government or voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must be a private, voluntary, and non-profit organization, or a government unit, have an accounting system, practice non-discrimination and demonstrate capability to deliver emergency food and shelter programs. Organizations must have been in operation for at least six months and private volunteer organizations must have a volunteer board of directors and must submit names and addresses.
Interested organizations and agencies are asked to visit the UWBC website at www.uwbc.org and submit a PDF application and send it to Kellie Stinson, Brazoria County EFSP Board co-chair, via email at kstinson@uwbc.org. Application deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday.
To be eligible to apply for this funding opportunity, an organization must:
Be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or agency in good standing with the IRS;
Have an accounting system;
Be eligible to receive federal funds;
Have a valid Federal Employer Identification Number;
Have a Unique Entity Identifier Number and can be accessed by visiting the System for Award Management (sam.gov) or Federal Service Desk (FSD.gov);
Practice non-discrimination (agencies with a religious affiliation, will not refuse service to a client based on religion, nor engage in religious proselytizing or religious counseling in any program receiving federal funds);
Have the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs;
Have a voluntary board that meets at least semi-annually.
EFSP funds must be used to supplement or expand existing resources. The local EFSP board for Brazoria County has always determined that available funds will be used for served meals, other food, mass shelter, other shelter, supplies/equipment, rehabilitation/emergency repairs, rent/mortgage and utilities categories.
