Customer’s line up at the Honey B’s Waffles food truck Jan. 14 at the Lake Jackson Farmer’s Market. The truck will be among the 15 scheduled to participate in the Lake Jackson Food Truck Festival on Saturday at MacLean Park.
LAKE JACKSON — For those weary of the typical everyday nosh, the Food Truck Festival at MacLean Park will offer a nice respite from stale grub.
The festival is taking place for its fourth year, and food enthusiasts can come out from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Food trucks on site will offer a wide selection of good eats, and attendees will be supporting local businesses while they spice up their weekend.
Several types of food fare are going to be available including sandwiches, burgers, tacos, foods on sticks, and snacks.
Sparta Houston, Kenjo’s Barbeque, Ice Cream Creations, Michelle’s Cajun Shack, Vida Boa Acai, Honey B’s Waffles, and Southern Comfort Coffee are just a few of the named food trucks that will be at the event. A variety of tastes will be represented by the participating trucks, including Cajun, tacos, burgers and snacks.
Brandi Everett, who opened the food truck Honey B’s Waffles earlier this year, is looking forward to the festivities, she said.
“It’s wonderful to reach people with my food,” Everett said. “We’ve had such a warm response from Brazoria County. It’s been great.”
The waffle truck will be selling its regular menu, with delectable flavors such as Churrolicious, which has churro bits, whipped cream and strawberries, and S’mores, along with its everyday selection of waffles, which includes both sweet and savory pastries.
In addition to food, there will also be a cornhole tournament. The competition is what it sounds like — members throw beanbags at a platform, which has a hole at the end, and if the bag makes it into the recess, they score points. It might take time and several attempts until a winner is decided.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., attendees also have the chance to further their chalk art skills if they sign up for the “Chalk the Lot” activity being held in the parking lot. The cost is $10 per parking space.
