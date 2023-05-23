OYSTER CREEK — Police Chief Richard Foreman says there are multiple parts to his job, and one of them has resulted in his receiving a Congressional Award.
“We enforce law, we protect and we serve,” he said. “What she’s talking about is the service part that I’ve got to do. A lot of cops forget about the service part.”
Foreman was surprised with a reception at City Hall on Wednesday by family, friends and colleagues. The woman who nominated Foreman for the award, Sweeny resident and community organizer Agatha Sanchez, explained for the first time how the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office retiree helped her through years of fallout from domestic violence.
Foreman’s patience and advice as she struggled through the difficulties of abuse and the court system that did not protect her helped keep her from giving up over the years, she said.
“I never really talk about this at all and somebody said one time, ‘You need to tell your story to encourage other people and to inspire other women and men, also,’” Sanchez said. “Two years ago I set off to write up a letter and I saw this Congressional Award and there are times we need to stop and recognize people for what they do. It’s not about bragging, but when you’re in law enforcement or any job you do, take a moment to tell that person ‘Thank you.’”
About 14 years ago, Sanchez first came into contact with Foreman, then the patrol captain with the sheriff’s office, she said. She had no idea he would become a constant presence for years to come as she fought to keep herself safe and take on an extremely private dimension to her life, Sanchez said.
All she can remember of him from the first meeting is his height and his cowboy hat, she said. In the years since, though, she would contact him for help as she tried to avoid her abusive ex through incidents of stalking, kidnapping and divorce, she said.
“Every time I called him — you know, sometimes officers will get tired of this,” Sanchez said, describing her experience going to school. “At one point the security wasn’t doing so well. He was there with me to go up there and address the issues.”
Continually seeing people in bad situations can be difficult for law enforcement, and it can be tough for them to deal with the resulting fatigue, Sanchez said. However, Foreman’s sense of duty never flagged.
“He never griped about it. He never said, ‘Stop calling me.’ He just came back with a different avenue, a different solution, a different direction,” she said. “This is what you have out here in Oyster Creek. He’s a valuable asset to this community and this county.”
Foreman suspected something unusual was taking place Wednesday.
“I knew something was going on because today’s not traffic court day and that’s the only time we have that amount of cars in our parking lot,” he said.
Foreman then stressed the need for law enforcement to lead by example on domestic violence matters.
“Always work for an agency that has a strong family violence policy — a zero-tolerance family violence policy,” he said.
District Director Jared Bargas from Congressman Randy Weber’s staff presented Foreman with the award as Constituent Liaison Dodie Armstrong held Sanchez’s hand.
“I don’t really know how to honor you for all you’ve done, but in light of that, I’d like to honor you with this Congressional Award certificate,” Bargas said.
The certificate from Weber recognized Foreman’s 40 years on the job, his compassion for victims and “dedication towards resolution.”
The appreciation for Foreman by those in attendance might simply come down to the introduction of the event by Mayor Justin Mills.
“That’s what happens when you get things done,” he said.
Great leader and even better man!
