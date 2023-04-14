CLUTE
I f you want to go into blacksmithing, Mason Folkert might be able to help you get started — hammer and tongs not provided.
The 17-year-old Brazoswood High School junior recently received a first place finish for his Ag Mechanics project at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show with a forge that should serve the students in the CTE Center’s shop for years to come.
“We built it for our shop so we can use it to make things for fundraisers and make tools and stuff,” Folkert said.
The ambitious project took three months, but a lot of that was simply waiting for the parts that were needed. Folkert said a lot of tools went into the making of the forge — a type of hearth used to manipulate metals — including saws, magnets for holding the parts while they were tacked together and, of course, a welder.
“If we had everything, we probably could have knocked it out in about a month,” Folkert said. “It was mainly learning how to use those tools and specifically learning how to weld this specific type of weld. It was a learning curve.”
Folkert took the prize, but he acknowledges he got help on the project, especially with learning TIG welding, a term for a specialized welding process.
The forge was built at the request of Brazoswood Agricultural Sciences Teacher, Chase Watson.
“I talked to him early in the year. He was only in my Welding 1 class and I thought, ‘Man, I really like your passion, your drive, and talk about an amazing welder. Is there any way we can get you into my Ag Mechanics class where we can start working on adapting things other than welding?’” Watson said.
After that, Watson said he has Folkert in his classes for three hours a day — a situation he calls rare. It helped with the 2,500 to 3,000 man-hours needed to finish it.
“It is a smaller project that can sit on a four-by-four table, but the little intricate things with TIG welding is a very, very slow process, but it’s a very pretty welding process,” Watson said. “Just to get some of the seven-inch welds that that have to be done in two different welds, those are probably 15 to 20 minutes every four inches.”
It was a lot less expensive than trying to purchase the manufactured equivalent, especially since most of what they needed was donated by Apache Industrial Services, as well as an intake system for the forge that was given by Swagelok. Apache even sent someone to instruct students on the insulation required.
“Out of pocket, as a shop, we spent $163, but if we were to put it in as the total we spent on materials, it would have been $2,153 and we are very lucky that we had pretty much all of it donated to us,” Folkert said.
The forge had to be in perfect condition for judging, but finally got broken in after the show.
“The first day we got back, we set up his prizes that he won and that was the first thing we did was lit it to see if it did everything that we dreamed of,” Watson said. “We couldn’t run it prior so we knew all of the steps that went in, what all the engineers told us on it, but we didn’t get to see it in person. The first time we actually did get to fire it up, it blew flames out the ends and there’s actually a half-inch rod in my classroom that we put all the way through it and in a matter of about five minutes, it couldn’t hold it’s own weight anymore. It’s very impressive.”
The forge served as an entry point for Folkert to make his first foray into the show’s competitions, allowing him to start on top.
While he’s not thinking about going into welding as a profession, Folkert says that the experience provided him with background for what he’s looking to do as well as allows him another option, if he needs it.
“I’m looking at going into ag engineering and ag business,” Folkert said. “But if I can use it to make some money, I definitely can and I will if I get the opportunity to, but for the most part I have an idea of going to college and, not necessarily having those skills isn’t a bad thing, but it’s definitely something I can fall back on.”
For Watson, Folkert has been a model student and the first prize is just one more manifestation of his abilities.
“To have a student come in and to be in and work in the shop in a laboratory environment and go absolutely at it and he’s never told me no — if he can make it and be there, he’s absolutely on top of it. We don’t see that kind of dedication often,” he said.
