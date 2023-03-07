Students of The Spirit of ’76 Class, from left, Charles Cartwright, Larry Blankenship, and Mark Folds stand Saturday with Curtis Joe Mowery and former coach Dan Gandy at the Angleton Alumni Association reception for the Gandys in Angleton.
Tamara Gandy, left, Bette Gandy, Dan Gandy, Kyle Gandy, and Deidre Gandy Ransdell hold up a scrapbook made by Faye Brown in 1973 for Coach Gandy. The Gandy family donated the scrapbook to the Angleton School History Center during a reception Saturday.
Students of The Spirit of ’76 Class, from left, Charles Cartwright, Larry Blankenship, and Mark Folds stand Saturday with Curtis Joe Mowery and former coach Dan Gandy at the Angleton Alumni Association reception for the Gandys in Angleton.
Tamara Gandy, left, Bette Gandy, Dan Gandy, Kyle Gandy, and Deidre Gandy Ransdell hold up a scrapbook made by Faye Brown in 1973 for Coach Gandy. The Gandy family donated the scrapbook to the Angleton School History Center during a reception Saturday.
ANGLETON — In a “Remember the Titans” fashion, the Angleton Alumni Association hosted a reception to honor Dan Gandy, the former football coach who left a lasting impression during his decade in Angleton ISD.
“Gandy was a popular football coach,” event organizer Linda Winder said. “Many of his former football players are here today to see him. He coached from 1973 to 1982, and his wife Bette also taught at the school, and her former students are here, too.”
Dan Gandy coached football for nearly four decades, including his tenure at Angleton High School.
“I coached football for 37 years,” he said. “For 33 years I was the head coach. Now that I’m retired, my wife and I are in real estate, and we sell farms and ranches. It’s been such a great life.”
Many of those in attendance were Dan Gandy’s former football students, and had only good things to say about the coach.
“I learned a lot of life lessons from Coach Gandy,” said Kurt Greene, a 1979 Angleton graduate. “I’m surprised he still remembers us, seeing as he’s coached thousands of students. It’s great to be here, to honor him.”
Bruce Branch, a member of the class of ‘80, added his respect for the coach.
“He started coaching in ‘73 and turned the program around,” he said. “This was when we were in junior high.”
When Dan Gandy’s son, Kyle, got a football scholarship at Louisiana Tech, the family moved to Duncanville, where he was head coach for seven years, Dan Gandy said.
Dan Gandy’s daughter, Diedre Gandy Ransdell, served as the guest speaker at the annual Handbags and Gladrags Luncheon fundraiser, which took place before the reception.
Kyle Gandy followed in his father’s footsteps, choosing to coach football for his career. He coached a year at Angleton High School before going to San Angelo, and it’s where he still is today, Kyle Gandy said.
“He’s very much a positive influence in my life,” Kyle Gandy said of his father. “Both as a coach, and as a man as well.”
Ransdell holds her father in high regard.
“My father always made sure that football was fun for his students,” she said. “Growing up, if it wasn’t football season, people would play ‘Gandy Ball’ all across town. It always drew a crowd. It was creative, different and so much fun. My dad always brought joy, creativity, and passion for football to so many people.”
Kate Chia is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0149.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.